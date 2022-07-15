Baton Rouge Police respond to shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities responded to a reported shooting off Plank Road Thursday (July 14) evening.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 7:41 p.m. when police were called to the 3600 block of Sycamore Street and found at least one person wounded.

BRPD says, “injuries appear non-life-threatening at the present time.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not revealed.

Should additional information become available, this article will be updated.