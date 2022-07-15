ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 9th to July 15th

By Jovani Hernandez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the overwhelming sentiment among sneaker collectors is that the first six months of 2022 have been underwhelming for the space, the second-half of the year looks promising. The Nike Air Max series continues to celebrate 35 years, which has led to handfuls of new and old styles alike...

The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
The Nike Air Max 90 Cleans Up In “Fire Red”

The Air Max 90 has indulged its wilder side many a time these past few months, playing around with everything from “Desert Camo” to a wide range of pastels. But here, the silhouette shows some rare restraint, outfitting much of itself in white. The neutral sees widespread use...
19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September

Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion In “Black”

As Nike Air Max technology continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the revolutionary application has led the way to one of the most jarring designs from the brand in recent memory: the Air Max Scorpion. Little has been unveiled via official channels, but leaked and professional imagery of the shoe...
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Collection Gets A Release Date

Virgil Abloh's work with Louis Vuitton opened the doors for all sorts of unique collaborations. Of course, Virgil was working with Nike at the time, so it would only make sense that he would want to drop a Louis Vuitton x Nike collection. Posthumously, that is exactly what LV and Nike are providing us as they have delivered the official images to their Nike Air Force 1 collection.
More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears

As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo

Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95

While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Ale Brown”

While the consumer product space may no longer see a need for it, the Nike Air Trainer 1 continues to appear in original styles in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Designed by Tinker Hatfield to address the multi-sport segment of the market in 1987, the Air-cushioned silhouette has reveled in a series of special releases an collaborations over 2022’s first six months. “Ale Brown,” “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” hues come together across the sneaker’s upper and sole unit, with the lightest of the three aforementioned colors animating suede panels around the toe, across the mid-foot and at the heel. Lockdown straps at the vamp forgo any Travis Scott-informed modification, as does the spine with its lack of pocket.
Red-Toed Nike Air More Uptempos Are Arriving In Kids Sizes

The never-ending renditions of 1996’s Nike Air More Uptempo adds another tally with this new take on the classic Chicago Bulls colors. While it seems that combination of red, black, and white has made its way onto this Scottie Pippen classic one too many times, Nike surprises us with A-grade color-blocking that should have Uptempo fans in a frenzy.
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
