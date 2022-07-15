ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five arrested in McLennan County traffic stops after 'large quantities' of narcotics seized

By Khadeeja Umana
 3 days ago
Canine deputies along with the McLennan County Sheriff's office have arrested five individuals after "large quantities" of narcotics were seized in two different traffic stops on Thursday.

Four suspects from Dallas were arrested in one vehicle which contained almost 7 pounds of methamphetamine and over $4000 in US currency, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said all four were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams, and can face 15 to 99 years.

Another individual was arrested in a traffic stop after a search led to the discovery of around 26 pounds of methamphetamine. The suspect from Garland, 46-year-old Juan Manuel Medellin-Hernandez, was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams as well.

"The combined weight of yesterday’s seizures was 14.74 kilograms, which has a conservative estimated street value of around $442,000," said the sheriff's office. "The matter of the seizures remains under investigation and further details about the offenses are not available at this time.

The sheriff's office said it has been responsible for the seizure of nearly 97 pounds of methamphetamine, with an esƟmated street value of more than $1.3 million in the past five months.

“I’m proud of these guys’ hard work geƫng that much dope off the streets," said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

