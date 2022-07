In Kenai, throughout Alaska and everywhere else across the country, callers looking to reach the National Suicide Prevention Line now just have to dial three digits: 9-8-8. The new national Suicide and Crisis Hotline officially went live on Saturday, July 16. Modeled after 9-1-1, the new number is intended to be an easier and more memorable way to reach local mental health professionals in a moment of crisis than a local 7-digit line.

KENAI, AK ・ 10 HOURS AGO