A man faces a burglary charge after police said he was involved in stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store. 28 year old Nicholas Williams of Lost Nation is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary. According to reports, Williams was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a burglary on July 3rd at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa. Authorities say Williams acted in concert with the burglar, although the alleged burglar has not been named. Williams took possession of firearms stolen in the burglary. He was also seen on security camera footage at a gas station prior to the burglary and at another location where the alleged burglar was dropped off. Williams has admitted to law enforcement that he was involved in the burglary and was in possession of the stolen firearms.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO