A low tracking along the Canadian border will bring a 40% storm chance overnight into Tuesday morning. The low’s back half will bring another strong storm chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could become severe with high wind and hail the most likely result but there will be a slight chance for tornado activity and flooding, too. The temperatures will stay on the hot side, too. Changes will come to our land by Thursday as a high clears the sky and moderates temperatures to the low 80′s rather than near 90. Our usually short lived summer is here this week!

DULUTH, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO