There are three key players on the Philadelphia Eagles roster that must perform in 2022. If they do not perform as expected, then the Eagles could very well have another up and down year. One of these players has already been mentioned in the latest edition of Philadelphia Eagles Rundown, which is Jalen Hurts. The other two players are DeVonta Smith, who had a successful 2021 rookie season and their newly added linebacker Hasson Reddick. This article will give reasoning to why these three players are important to the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO