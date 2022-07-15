US troops in Germany banned from alcohol after escapade with scooters

A U.S. Army tank brigade that is deployed in Bavaria, Germany has been banned from drinking alcohol after a handful of off-base incidents with soldiers riding electric scooters while under the influence, Army officials said, according to the military publication Stars and Stripes .

Maj. Patrick Connelly, the brigade spokesman, said in a statement that since the unit's arrival in Germany in March there have been five soldiers charged with DUI for illegally riding the electric scooters while drunk.

Stars and Stripes added that in addition to a ban on alcohol consumption, temporary restrictions on overnight travel also went into effect on July 7.

"It is vital to our mission in the European theater of operations that we uphold good order and discipline within our formations," Connelly said. "These restrictions will ensure we maintain our mission readiness and remain good guests with our host nation."

John Tomassi, the US army spokesman in Europe, told CNN that the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team can't drink again until the entire unit, roughly 3,000 soldiers, has completed a training on German driving laws in relation to drinking and driving. He added that the training is expected to be completed by the end of the weekend.

The blood alcohol limit for driving an electric scooter is the same as a regular motor vehicle -- set at just 0.05%, according to German laws.

The unit is based out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, and were deployed to the Grafenwoehr Training Area "on a mission to deter Russian aggression in Europe."

Despite the incidents, German officials have praised the troops for the work they have done. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier even visited the Grafenwoehr Training Area on Wednesday to thank the soldiers.

"What you do here, each and every one of you, is of existential importance to the security of my country, my people, our continent and our alliance," Steinmeier said.