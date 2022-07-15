ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

'Deana's Law,' named after Delco woman killed by serial drunk driver, toughens up DUI laws

By Jim Melwert
 3 days ago

MEDIA, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — A new DUI law in Pennsylvania toughens up penalties for repeat offenders. Deana’s Law, which the Pennsylvania Senate recently passed and which Gov. Tom Wolf signed this week, is named after a Delaware County woman who was killed by a man on his 6th DUI.

Deana Eckman was killed in February of 2019 when David Strowhouer crossed the double-yellow line and hit her car head-on. He was drunk and had five previous DUI convictions.

“Deana’s tragic and senseless death was a result of a failure of our criminal justice system,” said Eckman’s mother, Roseann DeRosa. “If his sentence was run consecutively instead of concurrently, he would have never been out on the road that night.”

To run sentences “concurrently” means Strowhouer was allowed to serve the sentences for his fourth and fifth convictions at the same time, instead of one after the other.

“The judge made a wrong decision. It was a plea deal that should have never been made,” she said.

Delaware County State Rep. Chris Quinn, the primary sponsor of the legislation, said Deana’s Law will keep people who have had multiple DUI convictions in prison longer.

“It requires consecutive sentences for those convicted of their third and subsequent DUIs. It increases prison sentences for those offenders as well,” Quinn explained.

Citing a study from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which found nearly half of all DUI fatalities are caused by repeat offenders, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the new law targets the worst of the worst.

“We're talking about people on their third, fourth, fifth DUIs, who have a serious issue, and they should never be allowed back behind the wheel. Those are the people that the law now is going to judge much more harshly," Stollsteimer said.

Strowhouer is serving 25-50 years in state prison.

