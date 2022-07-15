ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cash-strapped council's 'gamble' on green energy scheme run by jet-set tycoon leaves taxpayers across the country facing a loss of £200million

By Tom Kelly
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Taxpayers face losing up to £200 million after a council 'gambled' more than half a billion pounds on a green energy scheme run by a fast-living financier, the Daily Mail can reveal.

Cash-strapped Thurrock Council in Essex borrowed £655million of public money – the equivalent of triple what it spends on services each year – to invest in 53 solar farms across the UK.

It agreed a series of deals with globe-trotting businessman Liam Kavanagh, whose integrity was later questioned by a High Court judge over £5million his company banked in 'commission'.

Thurrock hoped the huge investment would generate millions in extra income but independent consultants hired by the council have privately warned that the solar farms are worth far less than required to recoup their cash.

They also raised concerns about the use of a £138million top-up investment made by Thurrock – approved after a series of meetings at London's five-star May Fair hotel between Mr Kavanagh and the council's finance chief – which does not appear to have gone into the farms. And the latest £12.5million interest payment owed to the council is months overdue, an investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Vece_0ghHSr7K00
Taxpayers face losing up to £200 million after a council 'gambled' more than half a billion pounds on a green energy scheme run by a fast-living financier, the Daily Mail can reveal. Pictured, a solar farm in Swindon

Although there are serious concerns about the effect of these deals on the council's finances, they certainly proved lucrative for Mr Kavanagh. During the years of Thurrock's investment, Mr Kavanagh, 45, legitimately took millions in dividend payments and his jetset lifestyle included the use of a private jet, a fleet of super-cars and a Hampshire farmhouse with a swimming pool, wine cellar, home cinema and steam and hot tub room.

Because Thurrock borrowed all the money it invested from more than 100 other councils and a Treasury-backed loan scheme, taxpayers across the country will pay the price if there is a default on the loan. Last night there were calls for an urgent government inquiry into the 'grave' situation.

Thurrock councillor and opposition leader John Kent said: 'This is a scandal of huge proportions, and we need to know what has gone so disastrously wrong. I'm really not sure Thurrock Council can survive a catastrophic loss of £200 million – it may well be on the brink of bankruptcy.'

He said council leaders had overseen a 'massive gamble with taxpayers' money'.

Thurrock's involvement with Mr Kavanagh began in June 2016 when, alongside Warrington and Newham councils, it financed the purchase of a solar farm in Swindon through bonds marketed by his company Rockfire Capital.

Over the next two years, Thurrock helped buy 53 sites across the UK, all of which are now owned by Mr Kavanagh.

The investments were issued through a complex series of bonds, all due to mature in the next five to six years.

In return, Thurrock would get interest payments worth millions of pounds.

Eventually, Thurrock became the sole local authority investor in Mr Kavanagh's businesses. During the period, Mr Kavanagh took more than £7.3million in dividend payments from Rockfire Capital. The company also banked £5million in commission for one part of the arrangement, which was later criticised by a judge.

Mr Justice Henshaw ruled in April last year that Mr Kavanagh was 'very likely' to have been the source of 'clear untruths' in a prospectus issued to Thurrock about some of the bonds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnU0S_0ghHSr7K00
Cash-strapped Thurrock Council in Essex borrowed £655million of public money – the equivalent of triple what it spends on services each year – to invest in 53 solar farms across the UK. It agreed a series of deals with globe-trotting businessman Liam Kavanagh (pictured)

It also 'concealed' the £5 million fee, which the judge said cast 'serious doubt' over whether it was a genuine fee for arranging the deal or a 'covert extraction of funds by Mr Kavanagh for his own benefit'. Mr Kavanagh denied any wrongdoing.

Days after concerns emerged about Thurrock's solar deals in 2020, a new company, Anyard Holdings, was registered in the Isle of Man.

Mr Kavanagh subsequently liquidated key companies that owed the council hundreds of millions and transferred the solar farms into the new offshore structure.

The Mail understands Camdor Global Advisors, consultants hired by the council, discovered the solar farms were not worth enough for Thurrock to recoup all of the money it invested. The shortfall could be as much as £200 million.

Dan Kirk, managing director of Toucan Energy Services (TES), the company mainly responsible for the day-to-day management of Mr Kavanagh's solar farms but which is separate from his business dealings and investments said in a statement that Camdor had asked him about the £138million top-up – which it understood was meant to go to some of the solar farms he manages for Mr Kavanagh – but Mr Kirk said TES never received any of the money.

Speed: Mr Kavanagh owns super-cars and also uses a private jet

A source close to Mr Kavanagh's company said the investments had been properly recorded on the relevant balance sheets, and claimed there were no specific terms governing how the funds could be used. Mr Kavanagh declined to comment to the Mail.

Thurrock Council said: 'The council and its external financial and legal experts have established a comprehensive resolution plan to safeguard the council's financial position. Thurrock Council is confident that the action taken on this matter will minimise risk and support the continued security of public funds.'

A Department of Levelling Up spokesman said: 'We are monitoring the situation in Thurrock closely and will not hesitate to take action if required.'

Comments / 32

Stoner
2d ago

lets put a solar farm in england. yeah that's a good idea! said no one. that part of the world should invest in tidal power.

Reply
11
mac daddy
2d ago

Joe and hunter should be sued for what they have done to America,and then string them up!!!

Reply(3)
26
Sue Church
2d ago

Look at that picture of that solar farm. No way is that good for the ecology of the land.

Reply
31
Related
Daily Mail

Almost half of all pubs, bars and restaurants have had to cut their opening hours as they battle 15 per cent staff shortages after Covid and soaring costs

Almost half of all pubs, bars and restaurants have had to cut their opening hours amid soaring costs and 15 per cent staff shortages after Covid. The hospitality sector's recovery from the pandemic has been stymied by both the increased prices venues have had to pay, as well as continued labour shortages, a new report by industry body UKHospitality and research firm CGA reveals.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It's not worth risking people's lives for cheap toasters and TVs': UK Amazon drivers and warehouse staff urge the online retail giant to stop forcing them to work at an 'inhumane pace' - as Prime Day pushes workers harder than ever

Amazon drivers and warehouse staff in the UK have called on the online retail giant to stop forcing them to work at an 'inhuman pace'. An open letter signed by 135 workers pleads with the company to 'bin unfair targets' and end the 'constant surveillance'. With Prime Day pushing them...
BUSINESS
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: South Yorkshire leaders say site is crucial

Threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) could be run by a new operator in an effort to keep it open, South Yorkshire politicians have suggested. The site's future has been plunged into doubt after its owners said it "may no longer be commercially viable" after failing to attract enough passengers. The...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Kavanagh
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thurrock Council#Green Energy#The Daily Mail#High Court
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms

The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

492K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy