Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. has named Renée Middleton, to the Executive Director position for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation. Renée has a long history of involvement with CFD. She carried State flags for Saddle Tramps in the parades and Grand Entries and was a long-time member of the CFD Public Relations committee which serves both the media and the public. Most recently, she has served on the CFD Board of Directors and the CFD Foundation Board.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO