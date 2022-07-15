38th National Night Out set for Aug. 2

Welcome to the seventh edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A ten-year-old Pomeranian mix, this is Quincy, aka Fancy Pants!, and a proud member of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection. This spry and sassy senior is vying to become the newest member of your family. Smart, curious, and a bit feisty, Poms have been nicknamed, “the little dog who thinks he can”, and our Quincy is supremely confident that he will win you over in no time flat! Full of personality, you’ll find his company both entertaining and inspiring. It has been said that: “Adopting a senior dog is like fast-forwarding to the best part.” The best is waiting for you at Little Shelter in Huntington….just ask for Quincy. Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO