Former Dwenger standout Richardson promoted

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WANE) – Former Bishop Dwenger standout Grant Richardson is climbing in the minor league ladder as the New York Yankees farmhand has been promoted to the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades from the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.

Richardson, who was drafted out of Indiana University in the 17th round by the Yankees last summer, has played 55 games with the Tampa Tarpons this season. He was hitting .253 with 6 home runs, 32 RBI, and 14 stolen bases.

An outfielder, Richardson played his first three seasons of high school baseball at Dwenger. His family moved to the Indianapolis area for his senior year as Richardson finished his prep career at Fishers High School.

