ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Michigan dive team rescues man’s $80K prosthetic leg

By Nexstar Media Wire, Iz Martin
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPeIp_0ghHQ8ze00

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. ( WLNS ) — One dad’s lazy Sunday in Michigan resulted in a diving rescue to retrieve his prosthetic leg.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office , Brandon Smith and his 6-year-old son were floating along Sunrise Lake in Milford Township, Michigan.

His son jumped off the raft to play, then Smith’s $80,000 prosthetic leg became separated and plunged nearly 50 feet to the bottom of the lake. Smith had only had his prosthetic leg for a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVh9f_0ghHQ8ze00
(Courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

“He tried. He just couldn’t get it,” said Tim McIntosh, Smith’s father-in-law.

McIntosh contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for help and met with authorities on Monday.

Using GPS coordinates, the Sheriff’s Dive Team spent about 40 minutes determining the location of the leg.

On Wednesday, after less than 10 minutes in the water, Deputy Justin Wiegand was able to recover the leg, which was in “surprisingly good shape.”

The family was “effusive in their praise” of the team who helped.

“You guys came to the rescue,” McIntosh said. “They were so professional. They were so good. It was a wonderful experience.”

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the team did “an amazing job.”

“In this incident, they were able to make a big quality of life difference for this gentleman who obviously would be greatly negatively impacted by the loss of his prosthetic leg,” he said. “I’m proud of their work every day and especially in this circumstance.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police help injured owl hit by car

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers helped an owl after it was hit by a car Sunday night. The injured owl was found on US-10 near M-47 in Bay County. Police said it appeared the bird had a broken wing. Read more stories from around Michigan...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Man pleads guilty to planting explosives at northern Michigan phone stores

BAY CITY, Mich. — A man has pleaded guilty to planting explosives outside smartphone stores in northern Michigan last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan. We’re told 76-year-old Whittemore resident John Douglas Allen confessed to leaving explosive packages outside two...
WHITTEMORE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Oakland County, MI
Sports
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Atlas Obscura

Michigan's Lost Peninsula

Approximately 140 Michigan residents live on this small peninsula in Lake Erie. If they wanted to go to another part of the state, they would first have to travel south, across the state line into Ohio before going north to return to Michigan. This small exclave known as the “Lost Peninsula” is part of Monroe County and is the southeastern-most corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Garage catches fire in Leslie Township

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is on the scene of a garage fire in Leslie Township. Leslie and Mason Fire Departments responded. There were 7 firetrucks in total. Officials said this is currently under investigation.
LESLIE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mcintosh
Autoblog

Michigan wheel manufacturer raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Fox Motors buys 3 SE Michigan dealerships

GRAND RAPIDS — Fox Motor Group LLC has expanded its holdings in southeast Michigan with the acquisition of three dealerships from Ken Garff Automotive LLC. In the deal, Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors picked up Cadillac of Novi, Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Telegraph Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, according to a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Prosthetic#Sunrise#Gps#The Sheriff S Dive Team
YourErie

One person allegedly hit by car in Erie

One person was allegedly hit by a car in a parking lot Monday night. This happened shortly after 7 p.m. at West Erie Plaza. Millcreek Police and paramedics responded to the accident. There is no word on the extent of injuries. Millcreek police continue to investigate.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating larcenies of farming equipment in St. Joseph County

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating multiple larcenies involving farming equipment in St. Joseph County. According to police, the power supply to an irrigation system was cut and the wire from the power supply system was stolen in an incident in the 18000 block of Hoshel Road in Lockport Township.
The Detroit Free Press

FBI raids Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels

The FBI on Monday raided a western Michigan company that manufactures aluminum alloy wheels for automotive giants Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Honda, Toyota and Nissan. According to FBI spokesperson Mara Schneider, the FBI executed a search warrant at Dicastal North America in Greenville on Monday morning. She provided no other details, beyond saying the investigation is ongoing, though...
MICHIGAN STATE
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy