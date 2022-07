A man is in custody after firing a gun inside The Comedy Zone near uptown on Saturday night where a star of the TV show “The Office” was set to perform. Around 9 p.m., a suspect brandished a firearm as he entered the venue in the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard, CMPD said on Twitter. Actor and comedian Craig Robinson, who has appeared on television and movies including “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” was scheduled to appear at the club Saturday night at 9:45 as part of a multi-night gig.

