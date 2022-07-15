ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnemucca, NV

Idaho Man Killed in Crash on Nevada Interstate

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-Nevada authorities revealed an Idaho man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in late June near Winnemucca. Nevada Highway Patrol...

Comments / 1

clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Highway 97 when the vehicle...
OREGON STATE
98.3 The Snake

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Gephardt Daily

Idaho golf cart crash kills one, injures four

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and four others seriously injured in a golf cart accident in northern Idaho. “The driver of a golf cart occupied by five adults lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on West Lakeshore Road, causing it to roll over,” according to an Idaho State Police press release.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Spokane Man Dies in North Idaho Golf Cart Crash

SPOKANE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:00 PM on West Lakeshore Road in Bonner County. The driver of a golf cart occupied by 5 adults lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on West Lakeshore Road, causing it to roll over. Four occupants were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital, and one occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Mormon Crickets Invade Idaho - Nevada Border

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
IDAHO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New freeway ramps at Second and Mill streets near completion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For construction crews it has been an around-the-clock operation, and for the state of Nevada, it certainly hasn’t been cheap. “We are doing it in phases,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “It’s $5 billion or thereabouts.”. The Governor was given a look at...
RENO, NV
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch building treatment center after raising $27M

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Youth Ranch, which first started working with troubled kids at a ranch near Rupert in 1953, is now deep into construction of a new psychiatric residential treatment facility for up to 100 kids a year in Canyon County, after successfully raising more than $27 million in private funds for the project.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
UTAH STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
WIKIEUP, AZ
Jackson Hole Radio

Swan Valley man arrested for murder

A Swan Valley man has been arrested in connection to a murder that happened at a rest stop east of Ririe. 58-year-old Randy Michael Larkin was taken into custody Friday for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Pelton’s body was found at the rest area on May 13th. Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury Thursday and booked in the Bonneville County Jail on a $1-million bond for a first-degree murder warrant. Pelton’s body was found on May 13th at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley. Larkin is to appear in court on the charges later this week. Meanwhile, an investigation into the murder is ongoing.
SWAN VALLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man injured when semi crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:09 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 98 near Blackfoot in Bingham County. A 70-year old male, from Rigby, Idaho was driving a 2021 Kenworth Semi southbound when he left the lane of travel and rolled the semi. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The off ramp at milepost 98 was blocked for approximately an hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
98.3 The Snake

Rifle Rated Body Armor Arrives for Idaho School Resource Officers

Like a shield, it can stop a round from an AR-15. Combined with current armor, it can stop some seriously large calibers. The rifle-rated plates from Dayton Armor weigh just over one pound. Each plate costs nearly 400 dollars. Sets of armor are going to be delivered to every school resource officer from Bliss to the Mini-Cassia region. All thanks to people like you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why Rent in this Idaho City is Worth the Price

Being an adult can suck sometimes. While it has many advantages, many of us often wish we could go back to being a child and not having adult responsibilities. Working, having to make meals, having to pay bills, and all the stress that comes with being an adult aren't fun. One of the worst parts about being an adult is when you find a place to live and have to pay rent. Paying rent can be nice in terms of if something breaks it is the apartment's or landlord's responsibility, but having to pay much of your paycheck every month can be a downer. When it comes to paying rent, where you live plays a huge factor. A place near the beach or in the mountains will cost much more than a place in a city. Which cities are the best for paying rent though?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho man accused of rest stop murder taken into custody

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (CBS2) — A 58-year-old Idaho man has been arrested, accused of a May 13 homicide at an Idaho rest area. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Randy Michael Larkin in Chubbuck a day after a grand jury indicted him for the murder of Morey Pelton near Ririe May 13.
CHUBBUCK, ID
98.3 The Snake

Red Flag Warning Begins At 1 PM In Twin Falls And Surrounding Areas

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 pm until 9 pm tonight. The warning reaches Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Red Flag Warning will begin for the east Salmon River Mountains, Salmon, Lemhi, and Lost River Range, Challis, Twin Falls north of the Snake River, and Idaho Falls. These areas, due to low humidity, will have an increased risk of fire. Gusty winds reaching up to 35 miles per hour gusts could cause the quick spread of fires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
