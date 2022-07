OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just two weeks the Maha festival will be rocking out at Stinson Park. “In just a short time this area is really going to come alive,” said Rachel Grace, the Executive Director of Communications and Strategy with Maha. “Right behind me you have an existing stage and we bring in a whole other stage here. Two stages of music 15 bands will play on them throughout the two days of the Maha festival.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO