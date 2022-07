Fuel prices continue to go down in Nebraska. According to GasBuddy, average gas prices in Nebraska are 16.1 cents per gallon less than last week, sitting at $4.42 per gallon. Gas prices across the state are now 36.5 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago but are still $1.46 higher than at this time last year.

