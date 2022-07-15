Some parents fear Uvalde schools' safety upgrades won't be ready by new school year

A damning new report into the school shooting at Uvalde, Texas, released earlier today said that nearly 400 officers responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary. But a series of what investigators called, quote, "systemic failures and egregious poor decision-making," unquote, led to confusion, poor communication and ultimately an inadequate response among the local, state and federal officers on scene. That led to police waiting more than an hour to confront the gunman. Twenty-one people died in May, including 19 students and two teachers.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO