BLACKFOOT — A trial set to begin next week for the Bingham County Sheriff has been vacated after the defense attorney’s request for withdrawal from the case was approved. Jury proceedings for Sheriff Craig Rowland were supposed to start Monday, July 25, but the trial has now been vacated. At a hearing Friday, defense attorney Justin Olesen’s motion for withdrawal was approved by District Judge Stephen Dunn.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO