Flex Your Sweet Tooth with These Billings Area Candy Stores
By Trent Flager
NewsTalk 95.5
3 days ago
I don't know about anyone else in Billings, but I have a massive sweet tooth. One of my greatest guilty pleasures is a delicious bar of salted dark chocolate; it's so delectably sweet, yet bitter. In the Billings area, we actually have quite a selection of candy stores that fulfill anybody's...
The upgrade of the Billings Logan International Airport is taking place with the announcement of more amenities now available to travelers. According to the @FlyBillings Twitter page, a new bar has opened in the Great Room that offers a "new full liquor bar" that promises to have "amazing views." Visitors...
So this morning as I walked into the hotel in Billings, there was a flight attendant waiting to catch the shuttle. I couldn't help but notice the uniform that they are required to wear. It was the most God-awful purple I have ever seen. Why would an airline like Delta...
HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
I've talked to some folks that are putting together another air show in Billings next year. But if you can't wait until then and have this coming weekend free, you could attend the air show in Great Falls. They will have aerial displays on both Saturday and Sunday. Growing up...
I'm gonna sound like that Billings car dealer guy Freddie here for a second, cause you're going to "get excited." Why? I may not be the mayor, but I've got FREE tickets to both nights of the Magic City Blues festival in Billings coming up August 5th and 6th. You...
The Montana Audobon Center in Billings held their bat night hike on Friday, where others could learn about bats in Montana and see some for themselves through a guided hike. The event started with a presentation about bats from Montana FWP intern Becca Stapleton. She explains there are 15 species of bats native to the Treasure State but don’t worry, none of them drink blood or desire to seek out humans. Here is a list of the 15 bats that live in Montana:
The streets of Billings will come alive with "asphalt art" in the upcoming days, thanks to a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. According to the press release, Billings is one of 26 U.S. cities to receive a $25,000 grant for the art installation that will be installed beginning Tuesday (7/18) in the pedestrian spaces and roadways surrounding North Park.
The downtown Starbucks in Billings, Montana, hosted the first Coffee with a Cop event Monday morning. Community members were encouraged to stop by, have a cup of coffee, and enjoy a pleasant conversation with a Billings police officer. Two officers were helping baristas with handing out food and drinks to...
One of the greatest assets to our community is Zoo Montana, and the fact the Zoo offers a wide range of events makes it even better! Upon searching around the interwebs today, I came across Movies Under The Stars with the Billings Kiwanis!. What's showing?. Friday, July 22nd, they will...
Happy National Mac and Cheese Day, Billings! I'm a sucker for a good Mac and Cheese, one of my absolute favorites has to be the homemade baked stuff. However, there are some restaurants here in the Magic City that give homemade Mac a run for its money. And, we've got a list of five of our favorite ones here.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler. The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long (1.6-kilometer long) stretch of Interstate 90, a major route across the northern United States. All of the victims were from Montana. The Big Horn County coroner’s office had not made their names, ages and hometowns public by late Monday afternoon.
BILLINGS, Mont. - This weekend marks the first annual Big Sky Indigifest. It's a three-day event that includes musicians, comedians and art. The event is being put together by several Native American organizations coming together in one place to celebrate the beautiful vibrant culture of the Native American people. Tracie...
BILLINGS — Scott Breen will say goodbye to television viewers in Billings and the surrounding area this week. The longtime Billings sportscaster is leaving his job as sports director at KTVQ and said that on Tuesday during the 5:30 and 10 p.m. broadcasts he’ll be telling viewers thank you for watching during his 31 years in the business.
The Pickle Barrel, a restaurant well-loved in the Magic City has been sold, and the new owner has decided to close the shop this coming Saturday (07/16) after many years of service. With many who say Pickle Barrel has their favorite sandwiches, what caused the sale of the restaurant, and what will it become?
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 3-year-old was among six people killed in a pileup Friday afternoon on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol...
Billings is among the selected cities for the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art project, covering pedestrian areas and roadways near North Park. Mayor Bill Cole and the Billings Industrial Revolution District office applied for the 25,000-dollar grant project in April of 2020. In September of 2021, the city was one of the 26 cities approved to receive the grant.
Several people have talked about what it was like driving through the dust storm in Hardin on Friday. A Billings woman, who was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, made it out safely. "The wind was really really bad," said Susannah Bush. "Almost immediately ahead of me, I could see just...
Red Lodge is a favorite getaway for Billings residents. Escaping to the cooler air of the mountains and playing tourist for the day (or weekend) is a popular summer activity. I mean, who doesn't love Red Lodge? Camping, restaurants, fun bars, wildlife, motorcycle rides, hiking... it's a fantastic playground just an hour from Billings.
