To Doug Dowty, who has long reported on local court cases for Syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, the number of kids being charged in homicide cases seemed like a lot. “Judges, politicians, and police have long bemoaned the number of kids committing violent crimes. But no one had any data to compare us to anyone else: It must be bad everywhere, was the thought,” Doug told me. “As a courts and crime reporter, part of my job is to go deeper than a sound bite. That started a search for real data to see how bad with juvenile homicides we really are.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO