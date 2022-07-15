The Heights of the Era during Bix weekend

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC)-Wings Over Whiteside is set to launch at Whiteside County Airport in Rock Falls on July 22-23. in the interview, Melinda Jones and Darin Heffelfinger of Visit Rock Falls inform viewers about many of the event details. The fun starts on Friday when the public can come...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's fair season, and one of the Quad Cities' largest fairs returns Aug. 2-7 to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, located at 2815 West Locust St. in Davenport. Hundreds of thousands of people, kids and critters from both sides of the river will gather at the Mississippi...
It’s time for the 4th annual CATALINA WINE MIXER at the Tangled Wood in Bettendorf!. You don’t want to miss the most prestigious event on of the year on Saturday, July 23. Beer & Wine tastings with musical styling provided by Howl at the Moon and our very own 80’s Joel Tribute band! Join us and we just may become best friends!
The U.S. Postal Service isn’t the only one that delivers to a beloved QC ZIP code, 52722. Staff from the city of Bettendorf and team members from UnityPoint Health – Trinity gathered Monday to celebrate families that welcomed babies on May 27, 2022, or 52722, the numbers of Bettendorf’s ZIP code.
With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
Sometimes these things happen, but it doesn't make it any less of a bummer. It's going to be an awesome week of live music at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, just as it always is, but there's some uncertainty about one of the concerts later in the week.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After two and half years since its creation, Kinna’s House of Love hosted a grand opening Saturday for its own area, Kinna’s Corner at the Lincoln Center in Davenport. The corner will host coat drives and classes informing parents on how to detect signs of...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -She may be young, but her talent has already propelled her onto a New York City stage. Davenport Central’s Emily Winn---who will be entering her sophomore year--very recently made her exciting Broadway stage debut. She shares her inspiring story about the accomplishment and and the hard work it took to get there.
OQUAWKA, Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Henderson County town, commemorated a circus animal on Sunday, 50 years after a storm took her life. In 1972 after a traveling circus came to Oquawka, Illinois, Norma Jean, an Asian elephant was struck by lightning and killed. Organizers said there was no better...
You’ll actually get those requests fulfilled in Moline tonight. Lynyrd Skynyrd will bring their Southern style rock to Moline’s TaxSlayer Center July 16 as part of their Big Wheels Turning tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd will be playing at the event stage on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. The...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday morning, Partners of Scott County Watersheds held its annual ‘Summer Snapshot,’ an event that monitors water quality and collects data on small aquatic animals to determine biological health. “We take a look at different trends and patterns both over the long and short...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday as 25-year-old Davion Roe of Chicago. According to Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Monday. Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of...
The five best days of summer will kick off this week in Monticello! The Great Jones County Fair will run July 20th through July 24th, with a special sneak-a-peek night coming up on Tuesday, July 19th. Here are the basics of this year's event:. Tuesday. Sneak-a-Peek free gate admission at...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — In 2017, Iowa signed the Stand Your Ground Law into effect. "So stand your ground in Iowa basically means that you do not have a duty to retreat no matter what. So previous to '17, your duty was to retreat unless you were defending somebody else. If you were protecting a spouse, a child, a co-worker, girlfriend, boyfriend, whoever; 2017; They changed it to stand-your-ground means you can now stand and protect yourself," said Jeanelle Westroom, owner of Davenport Guns.
A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43. A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say. Updated: 12 hours ago.
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady streets, Davenport, struck again about 3:15 p.m. Monday. Several squad cars and officers were in the area after the crash sheared off part of the top of the truck. Debris was scattered near the truck. Police said there were no injuries.
Hundreds ran home to celebrate Fields of Dreams during Walcott Day. The City of Walcott, founded in 1854, held its annual Walcott Day event July 16, and hundreds came out to enjoy games, food, a car and bike show, 5K run, music and activities for the whole family. A recent cornerstone of the yearly celebration is the outhouse races, open to teams of four from Walcott and surrounding communities.
The city says River Drive will be closed to through traffic between 34th and 41st streets. But all businesses will be open and accessible during the construction project. Moline says drivers should use the alley south of River Drive to access businesses. In addition, a detour to 4th Avenue (Illinois...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A modern blues star will be headlining the first themed night for blues music at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. The establishment's Blues Night, which takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 15 at the casino, is their first-time hosting the event.
