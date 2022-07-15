ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

The Heights of the Era during Bix weekend

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Heights of the Era (THOTE) is back...

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

Wings Over Whiteside airshow returns to Rock Falls this weekend

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC)-Wings Over Whiteside is set to launch at Whiteside County Airport in Rock Falls on July 22-23. in the interview, Melinda Jones and Darin Heffelfinger of Visit Rock Falls inform viewers about many of the event details. The fun starts on Friday when the public can come...
ROCK FALLS, IL
QuadCities.com

Check Out the Catalina Wine Mixer in Bettendorf July 23

It’s time for the 4th annual CATALINA WINE MIXER at the Tangled Wood in Bettendorf!. You don’t want to miss the most prestigious event on of the year on Saturday, July 23. Beer & Wine tastings with musical styling provided by Howl at the Moon and our very own 80’s Joel Tribute band! Join us and we just may become best friends!
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf celebrates babies born on 5/27/22

The U.S. Postal Service isn’t the only one that delivers to a beloved QC ZIP code, 52722. Staff from the city of Bettendorf and team members from UnityPoint Health – Trinity gathered Monday to celebrate families that welcomed babies on May 27, 2022, or 52722, the numbers of Bettendorf’s ZIP code.
BETTENDORF, IA
Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
KWQC

Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After two and half years since its creation, Kinna’s House of Love hosted a grand opening Saturday for its own area, Kinna’s Corner at the Lincoln Center in Davenport. The corner will host coat drives and classes informing parents on how to detect signs of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport Central student makes Broadway stage debut

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -She may be young, but her talent has already propelled her onto a New York City stage. Davenport Central’s Emily Winn---who will be entering her sophomore year--very recently made her exciting Broadway stage debut. She shares her inspiring story about the accomplishment and and the hard work it took to get there.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

50 years since circus elephant’s tragic death in Oquawka

OQUAWKA, Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Henderson County town, commemorated a circus animal on Sunday, 50 years after a storm took her life. In 1972 after a traveling circus came to Oquawka, Illinois, Norma Jean, an Asian elephant was struck by lightning and killed. Organizers said there was no better...
OQUAWKA, IL
KWQC

Partners of Scott County Watersheds hosts annual ‘Summer Snapshot’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday morning, Partners of Scott County Watersheds held its annual ‘Summer Snapshot,’ an event that monitors water quality and collects data on small aquatic animals to determine biological health. “We take a look at different trends and patterns both over the long and short...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday as 25-year-old Davion Roe of Chicago. According to Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Monday. Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
98.1 KHAK

Everything You Need to Know for the 2022 Great Jones County Fair

The five best days of summer will kick off this week in Monticello! The Great Jones County Fair will run July 20th through July 24th, with a special sneak-a-peek night coming up on Tuesday, July 19th. Here are the basics of this year's event:. Tuesday. Sneak-a-Peek free gate admission at...
WQAD

Illinois and Iowa gun stores react to Indiana mall shooting, differing 'stand your ground' laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In 2017, Iowa signed the Stand Your Ground Law into effect. "So stand your ground in Iowa basically means that you do not have a duty to retreat no matter what. So previous to '17, your duty was to retreat unless you were defending somebody else. If you were protecting a spouse, a child, a co-worker, girlfriend, boyfriend, whoever; 2017; They changed it to stand-your-ground means you can now stand and protect yourself," said Jeanelle Westroom, owner of Davenport Guns.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

First Alert Forecast - Heat and humidity increase Tuesday

A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43. A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say. Updated: 12 hours ago.
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Truck-eating bridge strikes again Monday

The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady streets, Davenport, struck again about 3:15 p.m. Monday. Several squad cars and officers were in the area after the crash sheared off part of the top of the truck. Debris was scattered near the truck. Police said there were no injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hundreds get out(houses) for Walcott Day

Hundreds ran home to celebrate Fields of Dreams during Walcott Day. The City of Walcott, founded in 1854, held its annual Walcott Day event July 16, and hundreds came out to enjoy games, food, a car and bike show, 5K run, music and activities for the whole family. A recent cornerstone of the yearly celebration is the outhouse races, open to teams of four from Walcott and surrounding communities.
WALCOTT, IA
wvik.org

Moline River Drive Closed for Two Months

The city says River Drive will be closed to through traffic between 34th and 41st streets. But all businesses will be open and accessible during the construction project. Moline says drivers should use the alley south of River Drive to access businesses. In addition, a detour to 4th Avenue (Illinois...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Highs in the 80s

A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43. A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WHEELING, IL

