L.A.’s Historic Tail ‘o the Pup Hot Dog Stand, Seen in Dozens of Shows, Re-Opens in WeHo

A few months ago, Eater reported that “a mysterious Mexican steakhouse restaurant” was making its way to Beverly Hills — but details were slow to emerge. Given who’s behind the project, it may now be clear why: The Hideaway, slated to open the first week of August, is the brainchild of Hollywood party producer (and wedding planner to pop superstar Britney Spears) Jeffrey Best of Best Events, as well as co-owner and nightlife vet Sylvain Bitton of Warwick. The restaurant also has additional heavyweight Hollywood backing, seeing as both Cruel Intentions star Ryan Phillippe and ATL actor Evan Ross are among the investors at this soon-to-open nod to 1970s Baja California on the subterranean level of the Rodeo Collection at 421 N. Rodeo Drive.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO