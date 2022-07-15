ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A.’s Historic Tail ‘o the Pup Hot Dog Stand, Seen in Dozens of Shows, Re-Opens in WeHo

By Pat Saperstein
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom “Columbo,” “The Muppets” and “The Rockford Files” to “L.A. Story,” L.A.’s famous Tail ‘o the Pup hot dog stand has been part of the city’s cinematic history ever since it opened in 1946. In fact, the year...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

A Swanky Subterranean Mexican Steakhouse Arrives on Rodeo Drive

A few months ago, Eater reported that “a mysterious Mexican steakhouse restaurant” was making its way to Beverly Hills — but details were slow to emerge. Given who’s behind the project, it may now be clear why: The Hideaway, slated to open the first week of August, is the brainchild of Hollywood party producer (and wedding planner to pop superstar Britney Spears) Jeffrey Best of Best Events, as well as co-owner and nightlife vet Sylvain Bitton of Warwick. The restaurant also has additional heavyweight Hollywood backing, seeing as both Cruel Intentions star Ryan Phillippe and ATL actor Evan Ross are among the investors at this soon-to-open nod to 1970s Baja California on the subterranean level of the Rodeo Collection at 421 N. Rodeo Drive.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foodgressing.com

Pasjoli Santa Monica CA: One-Star Michelin 2021 French Bistro [Review]

Here’s a recap of the beautiful dinner we had at Pasjoli – a one-star Michelin upscale French bistro-inspired restaurant in Santa Monica by award-winning Chef Dave Beran. The restaurant pays tribute to French cuisine while showcasing the bounty of produce of Southern California. The menu also exemplifies Beran’s...
SANTA MONICA, CA
EnjoySLO

Los Angeles Food & Drink Guide

Before moving to SLO County, Ray and I lived in Downtown Los Angeles for over 6 years. We had the pleasure of living at The Brewery Artist Lofts, the largest art colony in the United States. A good portion of our time off was spent eating, drinking, and attending events. This habit/passion carried over to our life on the Central Coast. LA will always be one of the special places that will be close to my heart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OC’s First Kosher-Certified Bakery Opens in Spectrum

Orange County’s eclectic collection of bakery businesses has a new entry. The Blessed Braid, described as OC’s only bakery that offers kosher certified products, recently set up shop at the Oaks Pavilion, a small collection of retailers in the Oaks Canyon office complex in the Irvine Spectrum, near the intersection of Laguna Canyon Road and Alton Parkway.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
CBS LA

Asian woman hit with racism while at concert at Irvine Amphitheater

An Orange County woman told CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Rina Nakano that she was the victim of hate-filled speech at a concert.Catt Phan was attending a Halsey concert at the Irvine Fivepoint Amphitheater with her friend when a group of people of bumped into them.Phan said the concert was what she expected until the group of drunk people directly behind her started stepping and bumping into them. After the group spilled alcohol on Phan and her friend, she confronted the group. Phan said she was expecting a simple "sorry" but instead received hate-filled speech."I hear her say, '(expletive) these Asian (expletives)....
IRVINE, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Crab N Spice Set to Open First Central LA Location in Carson

Crab N Spice, the seafood boil restaurant found in California, Nevada, and Arizona, is opening a new location in Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 2,700-square-foot restaurant will sit on the opposite side of a yet-to-be-determined drive-thru restaurant in the newly developed multi-purpose retail and office development. The new property next to America’s Tire also features a new Crumbl Cookies location, and an available 1,457 square-foot space between the two announced tenants. All restaurants feature their own patio at the front. The company’s eighth Crab N Spice location will be the most central in Los Angeles County, with the next closest being in Valencia, Palmdale, and Ventura.
CARSON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Jasmina Hinovic

10 Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hot Dog Stand#Pup#The Stand#West L A#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Variety#The Sofitel Hotel
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theeastsiderla.com

Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge Video

What is L.A.'s newest weekend hot spot? The Sixth Street bridge. Thousands came out last weekend for the grand opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct. But the crowds -- and cars -- have kept coming to check out the new bridge linking Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy