Miguel Cabrera is on his way to the Hall of Fame eventually but the Tigers legend’s son doesn’t have his dad down as his favorite MLB player. There are few better to ever play baseball at the highest level than Miguel Cabrera. He’s going into Cooperstown as soon as possible after he hangs up his cleats, which is why it was such an honor at the MLB All-Star Game for the Detroit Tigers legend, along with Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, to be added to the AL and NL rosters, respectively.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO