Holderness, NH

SLA Bass Fishing Tournament set for July 23

 3 days ago

HOLDERNESS — The second of three tournaments in the Squam Canoe Classic: Bass Fishing Tournament Series will be on Saturday, July 23, load up the canoe, kayak, float tube or any style of human powered watercraft and head out. Seasoned pros alongside the most amateur anglers are going...

laconiadailysun.com

Owl’s Nest Resort completes purchase of White Mountain Country Club

ASHLAND — LCJ Management, owners of Owl’s Nest Resort, has acquired White Mountain Country Club in Ashland, a renowned Geoffrey Cornish designed public golf course and clubhouse developed in the mid-1970s. The 18-hole course adds to its impressive portfolio of resort holdings which includes Owl’s Nest Resort in Campton boasting an 18-hole, Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, 25 racquet sport courts, Panorama Six82 Restaurant and several home and rental communities.
ASHLAND, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Jazz Concert at Mead Base in Sandwich July 22

SANDWICH — Sandwich's Jazz at Mead Base is back with an evening of live music. Michael Zsoldos and the Tom Robinson Trio will open the 2022 concert series with a one-night concert on Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. at historic Mead Base Conservation Center in the beautiful White Mountain National Forest in Sandwich.
SANDWICH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Shirley Powers, 89

LACONIA — Shirley Elida Bascom Powers, 89, of Kinsman Drive in the Taylor Community, passed away December 1, 2021. Shirley was born on January 31, 1932 in Concord, the daughter of Rev. Eric Bascom Sr. and Rev. Elida (Frost) Bascom. She lived for seven years in Canterbury where her father was a minister, and where the family of her future husband and love of her life summered. The Bascom family moved during the Great Depression to the family farm in Alstead, where Shirley attended a one-room elementary school house. Through 4H, she became a talented seamstress, later going on to sew for her family and professionally. Shirley graduated from Vilas High School in 1949 and matriculated at the University of New Hampshire, where she was re-introduced to Charles A. "Chick" Powers.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Water runoff concerns hobble condo project

LACONIA — A proposed addition of another duplex to a small condominium complex in Weirs Beach is on hold due to concerns that runoff from the project may be creating problems for nearby properties. Representatives of RAM Clarendon told the Planning Board that the developer wants to add a...
LACONIA, NH
City
Holderness, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Paul H. Visco, 79

LACONIA — Paul H. Visco, 79, of Laconia, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia, with his wife by his side. Paul was born on November 8, 1942, to Louis and Mary (Henry) Visco in Waltham, MA. He grew up in Lexington, MA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War as a member of the SAC in the U.S. Air Force.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

William H. Webster, 94

LACONIA — William Henry Webster “Bill”, 94, a longtime resident of Sanbornton, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 30, 2022, after a brief illness. It was befitting that Bill passed on Memorial Day as he served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in Japan at the end of WWII and during the Korean War.
SANBORNTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Barbara Rayno: Meredith Food Pantry needs community's help

Meredith Food Pantry has a long history of service to the Meredith community. Donations and contributions have always exceeded expenses. This area is very generous in meeting the needs of our neighbors, especially the elderly and families with children. The timing of increases has always been pretty predictable in the...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Off-duty Gilford firefighter rescues paddler

GILFORD — An off-duty Gilford firefighter was in the right place at the right time to rescue an angler who fell out of his canoe into Saltmarsh Pond Saturday. Gilford Fire Lt. Dion DeCarli was kayaking in the pond about 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he heard a man yelling for help. He immediately paddled to where the man was in the middle of the pond where he secured the man to his kayak and brought him to shore, according to Gilford Fire Chief Steve Carrier.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Carl C. Cutter, 73

LACONIA — On Friday, July 8, 2022, Carl Clark Cutter passed away at the age of 73 at Concord Hospital in Concord, from stroke complications. Carl was born on June 29, 1949 in Laconia, to Elizabeth (Libby) Cutter and Clifford Cutter I. Carl was a retired Army veteran, and...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Christina Corbitt promoted to business development officer at MVSB

LACONIA — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Christina Corbitt to business development officer. Based out of the Laconia branch, she will seek to develop new business relationships and will support the bank’s existing business clients. “This promotion is well deserved for Christina, who has shown a true...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Krystal L. Sorrell, 43

DANBURY — Krystal L. Sorrell, 43, died Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon. Krystal was born in Concord, the daughter of Robert and Nancy (MacInnis) Haynes. She lived most of her life in Bristol and Danbury. A 1998 graduate of Newfound Regional High School, Krystal furthered her education at NHTI in Concord. Krystal worked at Market Basket in Tilton and assisted with her husband’s business, Nick’s Plumbing and Heating.
DANBURY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gwendolyn M. Stecher, 99

MEREDITH — Gwendolyn M. Stecher, 99, of 23 Pleasant Street, Meredith, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home. Gwendolyn "Gwen" was born on March 29, 1923, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Charles Reneau and Ida (Kimball) Reneau. Gwen graduated from high school and nurses...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

City continues to seek solutions to homelessness

LACONIA — Since the onset of summer, large numbers of individuals experiencing homelessness have taken to congregating in Rotary Park in the heart of downtown. The close proximity of charities, rehabilitation centers, the county courthouse and other services has long been a draw for homeless people to the area. Their presence, especially when combined with open drug use, outbursts, drinking and urination, has attracted the ire of local businesses and the public. Several weeks ago, the Belknap Mill Society announced a “Take Back the Park” initiative, but the event was canceled.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 333 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon yesterday. Twenty-two people were arrested. Wayne E. Otis, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Anthony M. Taro, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Marleen A. Layne, 53, no fixed...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Steve Earle: Democratic Party has brought disaster to New Hampshire, nation

Seems there is a big dust-up over at Gunstock Mountain Resort. I'm no skier but as a resident citizen of Belknap County things there affect me and all county residents. Full disclosure I consider Norm Silber a good friend and an honest, responsible, elected official of the county. Reading the smears written of him here in The Sun rightfully disturbs me. But let me get to the issue. Our elected county officers replaced some of those who had been running Gunstock for cause. They were not following the law. I believe most rational people believe there should be consequences to people who break the law. A drunk driver, a burglar when caught face consequences so why not an appointed manager of, well, Gunstock?
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in New Hampshire

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH

