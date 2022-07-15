SLA Bass Fishing Tournament set for July 23

LACONIA — Shirley Elida Bascom Powers, 89, of Kinsman Drive in the Taylor Community, passed away December 1, 2021. Shirley was born on January 31, 1932 in Concord, the daughter of Rev. Eric Bascom Sr. and Rev. Elida (Frost) Bascom. She lived for seven years in Canterbury where her father was a minister, and where the family of her future husband and love of her life summered. The Bascom family moved during the Great Depression to the family farm in Alstead, where Shirley attended a one-room elementary school house. Through 4H, she became a talented seamstress, later going on to sew for her family and professionally. Shirley graduated from Vilas High School in 1949 and matriculated at the University of New Hampshire, where she was re-introduced to Charles A. "Chick" Powers.
