Saint Pauls, NC

St. Pauls Elementary teacher Melissa Combs’ impact on students inspires her work

 3 days ago
ST. PAULS – Knowing her work makes a lasting impact on the lives of her students helps one St. Pauls Elementary educator continue her work each day in the classroom.

Melissa Combs is in her fifth year of teaching at St. Pauls Elementary School, where she currently teaches English/Language Arts and Social Studies to fourth-grade students. Combs also serves as a Junior Beta Club sponsor at the school.

“Having students come back and see you and tell you that you had an impact on them in some way is what makes all the difficult times worth it,” Combs said.

Combs enjoys watching the expressions on her students’ faces when they understand a lesson “or when we get to a good part in a book that we are reading in class.”

But, the most important part of the profession to Combs is helping students as they learn in “any way” she can, she said.

Combs shared one of many important lessons learned during her time in the role.

“Setting boundaries and taking care of myself is just as important as being a teacher,” she said.

Doing so allows her to teach more effectively, according to Combs.

During Combs’ five years in the classroom, challenges have come and she has gained the strength to overcome each of them through the help of others.

“My time as a teacher has been nothing but overcoming challenges such as hurricanes and COVID,” Combs said.

“Having a strong support system such as my grade level team, my principal and assistant principal, and my school has helped me to overcome any challenges and still provide support and help to our students,” Combs added.

Combs also shared a message to future educators, reminding them the job is all about balance.

“Learn how to balance all of what you have to do and you’ll do great,” she said.

Combs also wished to share a message to parents of her students.

“Thank you to all the parents who give their teachers support and communicate, we appreciate all that you do to help,” she said.

When the Lumberton resident is not teaching, she can be found traveling, spending time with her family members and friends, eating at new restaurants, going to movies, and reading.

