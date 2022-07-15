ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester man shot to death walking on Wellington Avenue

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
A Rochester man was fatally shot Friday morning while walking on a sidewalk in southwest Rochester, according to police.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that officers were called to Wellington Avenue, near Frost Avenue, just before 10 a.m. to investigate shots fired in the area. Officers found Shaquan Parker, 22, of Rochester in a backyard on Wellington. He was shot at least once in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, Umbrino said.

Parker was walking north on a sidewalk along Wellington Avenue when at least one person fired multiple shots, Umbrino said. Parker ran into a nearby backyard in an attempt the flee the gunfire, but collapsed and died.

Umbrino said it appeared that Parker was the intended target, "but the motive behind his shooting is unknown at this time."

Parker, who did not live on Wellington Avenue, was not involved in any known disputes, police said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the fatal shooting, which marks Rochester's 38th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about the shooting death — including video surveillance near Wellington and Frost avenues and Arnett Boulevard — is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

