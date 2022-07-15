ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Opinion: Happy Birthday Monroe County United!

By Thomas Jones
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 5 days ago

Six years ago, Monroe County United was born. Concerned citizens of Monroe County came together and felt there was a need for an organization that was going to address pretty much some of the same issues we are dealing with today. Their mission was to Build relationships and Break Barriers, their mission remains intact today.

The programs and events that we offered targeted those issues, starting off with Diffusing the Stereotypes, Diversity through Arts, Finding Common Ground Across Faiths, On The Same Team with our Youth and Local Law Enforcement, Civil Rights and Education, Police Town Hall Forums with our local and State Police Departments, interacting with Students in our School Districts with our Local and State Police on Traffic Stops and Domestic Violence, and now Faith Blue and You, partnering with all religious faiths, and organizations, a day of interaction and fellowship with our local and State Police. These events are all geared toward Building Relationships and Breaking Barriers.

As we are dealing with some very important issues and concerns in our community and our nation, it’s so very hard to ignore that our humanity is under attack and division is real among us all.

We all have different opinions on the rights that are being peeled back which is causing a lot of friction and discomfort for us all. There is a way to try to resolve some of these different points of view. We need to find common ground with each other. It’s true we may not agree on everything, but when it does come to our Humanity, I think we all can agree on that subject because every living breathing human being is part of the definition.

Can we take being a Democrat and Republican out of the equation and realize that these mass shootings across this nation have nothing to do with what your political affiliation is?

It does have everything to do with the innocent loss of life, lives being cut short, families being destroyed, and as you know, they are ranging from 8 years young to 85 years old. No one is born a racist. No one is born an extremist.  Nor is anyone born with hate. That right there should tell you something!

Monroe County United recently had a "When will the Killing Stop Forum" at the Stroudsburg Methodist Church, partnering with the Pennsylvania State Police, to give us information on how we can pay attention to those signs of those who look out of place, and who may not belong to the community.

We need to continue to have these awareness meetings, along with what changes are necessary for a better community and interaction with each other. MCU welcomes all walks of life and like-minded organizations to partner with them, to make a difference, with positive programs and events that will Build Relationships and Break Barriers, that are essential in this day and time.

We are gearing up for our 2nd Annual Faith Blue and You Event, this coming October 2022. You all are welcome to be part of the planning committee, as well as participate with words of encouragement, spoken words, music, songs, dance, vendors, and more.

Our first Planning Committee meeting for our 2nd Annual Faith Blue and You Event will be held 6:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, at the Wesleyan Church 915 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg, in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited to be part of the planning committee, come on out and help plan a day of fellowship with all walks of life.

Together we can be effective in change, which can allow us to Break those Barriers that continue to plague our Humanity. On Saturday, August 20, MCU and the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church of Brodheadsville, will be hosting an event, Humanity at its Best in our Community.

Happy Birthday, Monroe County United!

Dr. Thomas B. Jones is President Monroe County United

Dr. Thomas B. Jones is President Monroe County United

Erin P
5d ago

Maybe start with your own communities.. find out why there is such high crime. Just a start…

