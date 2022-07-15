Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for July 16-17

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is July 16, the 197th day of the year — 168 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Caroline Bessette Kennedy and Caroline’s sister Lauren Bessette were killed when their single-engine plane crashed off Martha’s Vineyard.

Here & Now

• You may not know local artist Philip Easton, but you've probably seen his work. He created the "Hope" mural that adorns a wall outside of the Fifth Element restaurant on Broadway. Easton was diagnosed with a rare spinal cancer in November of last year and recently finished a six-week radiation treatment.

During that time he put his focus back into his art, which will be on display at The Kings Lens & Friends gallery through July 22. I caught up with Easton earlier this week to talk about his journey. Read my story here.

• The race for the four at-large seats on the Newport City Council no longer requires a primary election now that two candidates have pulled out of contention. Reporter Savana Dunning has the latest.

• In topics ranging from suicide barriers on local bridges, to marijuana, to development in Middletown, find a week's worth of letters to the editor here.

• A special charity polo match in Portsmouth is scheduled for Sunday, and several area nonprofits will benefit. Find a list of the participating organizations — you can choose the one you want to help — and learn how to purchase tickets here.

• Have an old laptop computer or cellphone you want to get rid of? There will be an e-waste recycling event in Portsmouth on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn more here.

• And then there were two. Cardines Field has reached the final round of the online contest to determine the best summertime collegiate ballpark in the United States. The other is Robin Roberts Field in Springfield, Illinois. To put our beloved diamond over the top, you can vote here.

• The NIMFest concert series continues Sunday with Mel & The Unruly Roots and Brian Twohey. Music starts at 3 p.m.

• Speaking of concerts, if you haven't attended a Newport Classical performance yet, this weekend marks your last chance to do so. Learn more here.

• Australian Lleyton Hewitt will take his place alongside the game's greatest when he's inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during a ceremony Saturday night. If you can't make it, learn how you can tune in here.

• From the inbox: It's fair to say few people enjoy driving through Providence and, according to a recent study, it's easy to see why. Our capital ranks No. 22 on a list of cities in the U.S. with the worst drivers. Just over the state line, Hartford ranks No. 2 on a list of cities with the best drivers. Find the full breakdown here.

• Have a safe and happy weekend!

Love opening your Rise & Shine! email each morning? You can help support this effort by becoming a digital subscriber to The Daily News for as little as $1. Click here to get started.

Born today

Corey Feldman (actor), 51

Will Ferrell (actor), 55

Phoebe Cates (actress), 59

Born Sunday

Luke Bryan (musician), 46

David Hasselhoff (actor), 70

Donald Sutherland (actor), 87

Weather report

Saturday’s low tides: 4:19 a.m., 4:14 p.m. High tides: 10:39 a.m., 11:04 p.m.

Sunday’s low tides: 5:01 a.m., 5:08 p.m. High tides: 11:34 a.m., 11:58 p.m.

Saturday’s sunrise: 5:24 a.m. Sunset: 8:18 p.m.

Sunday’s sunrise: 5:24 a.m. Sunset: 8:18 p.m.

Water temperature: 67.6 degrees.

Municipal meetings

No meetings scheduled

Local obituaries

Michael Sullivan Jr.

Today is …

National Cherry Day

Woodie Wagon Day

Sunday is …

National Ice Cream Day

National Tattoo Day

Where in Newport County?

Rise & Shine! has become the go-to source for Newport County residents. Help spread the word. Forward this to a friend, who can get their own copy by signing up here.