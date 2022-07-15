ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Cohasset Town Hall says goodbye to 'unofficial morale officer' Casey

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago

COHASSET – The golden retriever that  often  greeted visitors to Cohasset Town Hall has died almost four years after being adopted by Town Manager Christopher Senior.

The town announced the death of Casey, who was 10 years old, in a statement via the John Guilfoil Public Relations firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LU0b_0ghHLqui00

Casey was the "unofficial morale officer" for the town manager's office and was known to share lunches and snacks with town hall employees. He was fond of Holly Hill Farm, Sandy Beach and the occasional Cohasset High School football game, and also loved walks in the woods, chewing sticks, sleeping under employee desks, afternoon naps and rides in the car, the statement said.

Senior adopted Casey, a rescue dog, in September 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106gst_0ghHLqui00

"Always ready with a wag of his tail and to share his toy of the day – he was particularly fond of his stuffed Abominable Snowman, lamb and lion – Casey leaves behind many happy memories for his friends at town hall, and for his adopted dad, Chris, who already misses him terribly," the town's statement read. "Those wishing to honor his memory are asked to give their own pets an extra hug, and to actively support the Cohasset Working Dog Foundation."

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Cohasset Town Hall says goodbye to 'unofficial morale officer' Casey

POLITICS
