Atwood brings home national weightlifting title

By By Victoria Netkovick Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

This was a summer like no other for Madison Atwood.

This past month, the rising senior at Imagine and member of the school’s girls weightlifting team, won a 2022 USA Weightlifting National Title.

On her way to becoming a national champion, Atwood won the Florida Weightlifting Federation Championship, which qualified her to compete in the Nike 2022 USA Weightlifting National Championships.

Atwood traveled to Las Vegas to compete in the week-long competition, taking her turn on June 27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Atwood competed against five other female weightlifters ages 16-17 in the youth 81-kilogram weight class. Her talent was on display as she won three medals: first place in clean and jerk (with 108 kilograms), first in total weight (189) and second in snatch (81). After the competition, she took her spot on the podium to receiver her medals.

“It was a really good feeling to know that I was able to accomplish such a big goal,’’ Atwood said.

Since returning home with her national title, Atwood has continued to sharpen her craft. Monday through Friday, Atwood trains at Imagine or her cross-fit gym, for about one and a half hours per day. In addition to training this summer, Atwood competes monthly in an AAU tournament.

“We’re a very busy school; we don’t take time off at all,” said AJ Atwood, Imagine’s boys and girls weightlifting coach. “Our program is geared to keep our lifters lifting, active, and having fun instead of just training all the time.”

Atwood’s national title adds to an already tremendous list of accomplishments. She is a back-to-back state champion weightlifter and a consecutive winner of the Sun Preps Girls Weightlifter of the Year Award.

This past school year, Atwood won a district, region and Class 1A state title. At the state championship, she finished the meet with a 465-pound traditional and set a state record in the clean and jerk, lifting 250 pounds. In that competition, she defeated her weight class by 80 pounds.

As Atwood prepares for her senior season at Imagine, she said she had one goal in mind:

“Breaking more records.”

The Daily Sun

