Mineral City, OH

Mineral City Village Council

The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
KEY ACTION The Mineral City Historical Society has received several local foundation grants.

DISCUSSION: The grants allow for the purchase of bookcases, file cabinets, conference table, chairs, printers, new doors and carpeting. Plans are to move into the building on July 23. Council thanked village employees, Sam Moore and Gary VanMeter, for contributing many hours of work at the building. At the June 23 meeting, historical society leaders, Denise Wise and Dan Frame, told council there is water damage in the building which resulted in rotting of some paneling and other damage. Exterior cracks will be repaired by the painter. Councilman Chad Gintz suggested all the paneling be removed to check for leaks and then install drywall.

  • Heard the Love Tusc Arts project is seeking donations for the sculptures to be placed in the throughout the county. Anyone wishing to donate can visit tuscarawasartpartnership.org. Mineral City’s total cost for the project is $6,950. The sculpture will be displayed in the village.
  • Agreed to being proceedings for a forced sheriff’s sale at a 5030 Lindentree Road. The cost to the village will be $2,500 to begin the process. If the property is not sold at a sheriff’s sale it will become the property of the village.
  • Learned the Tuscarawas County Water and Sewer will be replacing sewer connections at South High Street Extension.
  • Approved a $250 bonus pay for the street supervisor and street laborer.
  • Heard three firefighters are completing their final diving class certification next weekend.
  • Discussed replacing a large area of guard rail along Route 800. It is the village’s responsibility to make the repairs, however the village is not financially able to replace the guardrails.
  • Accepted the resignation of Chad Gintz, effective June 23. He cited his work schedule as the reason for resigning.
  • Ask that reservations for the park pavilion be directed to village hall.
  • Approved at the June 23 meeting to accept a quote from Tango and Gatti for $5,250 for replace shingles on the library. At the July 14 meeting it was reported the shingles are being delayed by 6 to 8 weeks to complete the project.
  • Approved the one-year fire protection contract with Sandy Township at a cost of $25,000.

Lauded the Little Twist Festival organizers for very successful festival.

UP NEXT meets at 7 p.m. July 28 in village hall.

The Times-Reporter

Community Policy