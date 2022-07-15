Museum travels back in time

Mother and daughter duo showing the art of crochet from 1875-1900. (Left to Right Linda Gerstner and Laurie Gerstner)

LIMA — Spectators may have noticed guests were dressed to the nines for the opening of Lima’s Faurot Opera House on Friday. Of course, the Opera House was demolished in 1953, but these guests would have fit in perfectly at its original grand opening back in 1882.

The Allen County Museum hosted “Life in America: 1875-1900” on Friday. The family-friendly annual event showcased historical figures and life from that 25-year period.

The Allen County Museum provided booths and information regarding classrooms, gardens, family games, members of society, influential women, activities and food during that time period.

Families from across the county came together to celebrate this local annual event.

“I always wanted to come to the Allen County Museum but I never did,” said Karen Schumm, Allen County native. “It is truly just beautiful here. The whole museum is so authentic and the wood in this McDonald’s home is gorgeous.”

“We have done this event previously,” said Amy Craft-Klassen, director of the Allen County Museum. “The education department is good about changing the years and changing things up. There are things happening all over the museum as people walk through.”

In previous years the Allen County Museum has showcased the mid-1800s. The hope next year is to begin to showcase the beginning of the 20th century.

This year they highlighted three women that made a significant impact during this time: Lucy Webb Hayes, Annie Oakley and Susan B. Anthony.

Lucy Webb Hayes was the wife of the 19th president, Rutherford B. Hayes. Not only did she help in the Civil War, but she also aided in the Underground Railroad.

Annie Oakley was another woman in history showcased at ‘Life in America’. Annie Oakley was born in Darke County, Ohio to a large family. After the passing of her father, she one day used his gun and began to shoot game to provide for her family. This newfound gift birthed a life-long career of shooting.

Susan B. Anthony was a leader in the women’s suffrage movement who was also an abolitionist. She helped pave the way to earn women the right to vote.

Two women had a quick conversation while at the museum:

“I was involved with the temperance movement but when you went to the conventions, women were to be seen and not heard, but that did not go over well with me. I walked out and started an organization,” said Susan B. Anthony (Sarah Rish, Allen County Museum Docent).

“You all were a little too outspoken for me. As a president’s wife, I was really aligned with my husband,” responded Lucy Webb Hayes (Anne Kundert, Allen County Museum Docent). “Whether I agreed totally or not, I am sure I had my thoughts privately.”

This free and exciting event will be held again Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Allen County Museum is regularly open on Tuesday-Friday from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

For more information on the Allen County Museum visit allencountymuseum.org.