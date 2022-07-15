ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reporter settles with newspaper over plagiarism accusation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A journalist has settled a lawsuit arguing she was treated unfairly when she lost her job at a North Carolina newspaper amid a plagiarism investigation.

Former News & Observer reporter Anne Blythe reached a settlement with the paper’s former top editor, according to a statement issued Thursday by Blythe’s lawyer. The terms were not disclosed. Blythe had settled in 2021 with the newspaper and its parent company.

The newspaper’s then-Executive Editor Robyn Tomlin wrote a note to readers in 2018 saying that the newspaper had found instances of Blythe using material from other outlets without properly attributing the information.

Blythe’s lawyer said at the time that the newspaper didn’t give her an adequate chance to respond to the allegations. The lawsuit filed in 2019 disputed the contents of the note to readers and argued that it defamed her and prevented her from earning a living as a journalist.

“Anne Blythe filed suit in July 2019 against The News & Observer and its then-editor Robyn Tomlin to defend herself against accusations of plagiarism that cost Anne her job as a writer at The N&O in 2018 after nearly 30 years with the paper and related publications,” Blythe’s lawyer James Hash said in a statement, adding: “Anne is grateful for the support she received from colleagues over the past four years and is pleased to continue her work in the journalism profession she loves.”

The News & Observer has updated the online version of that note to readers saying that the lawsuit disputed its contents, but that the newspaper stands by its the accuracy of its findings.

Tomlin, now vice president for local news at the newspaper’s parent company McClatchy, issued a statement to the newspaper saying: “While we continue to stand behind the decisions made and what was published, I’m glad we can put this dispute behind us and move on.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men who authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store Sunday, police said. The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men who were already in the store, police said. Injured in the shooting were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and the three 19-year-old men allegedly involved in the altercation, police said. Authorities did not announce any arrests and did not know the conditions of the victims.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

California woman victim of rare predatory grizzly attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a bear that had learned to seek out human food and was likely attracted scents near her tent and others left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, was pulled out of her tent and mauled in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021 in the small town of Ovando, along the banks of the Blackfoot River, made famous by the movie “A...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plagiarism#Raleigh#Former News Observer#The News Observer
The Associated Press

Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Two months after the Uvalde school massacre, Texas state police on Monday announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers who were at Robb Elementary during 73 minutes of bewildering inaction by law enforcement as a gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers. The announcement appeared to widen the fallout of a damning 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House that revealed failures at all levels of law enforcement and identified 91 state troopers at the scene — more than all Uvalde officers combined. It also amounted to a...
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, families

Freddy Fernandez almost wasn’t here, on his couch in his Missouri home, his baby on his lap, gnawing on the pulse oximeter that he uses to check his oxygen levels after a months-long bout with COVID-19. The 41-year-old father of six spent five months hospitalized a four-hour drive away from the couple’s home in the southwest Missouri town of Carthage on the most intense life support available. He nearly died repeatedly and now he — like so many that survived COVID-19 hospitalizations — has returned home changed. While more than 1 million died of COVID across the U.S., many more survived ICU stays that have left them with anxiety, PTSD and a host of health issues. Research has shown that intensive therapy starting in the ICU can help, but it was often hard to provide as hospitals teemed with patients. “There is a human cost that the patient pays for ICU survivorship,” says Dr. Vinaya Sermadevi, who helped care for Freddy throughout his stay at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. “It is almost like going to war and having the aftermath.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

S.C. woman charged with killing man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman under police suspicion for months has now been charged with the murder of her onetime boyfriend. Local news outlets report Jessica Marie Stachan, 28, was charged Friday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sheriff’s investigators say she killed Devantae Griffin. He was reported missing on March 30 and his was body was found in a shallow grave near Spartanburg in late April. Strachan was already in jail when the new charges were brought, and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer. A circuit judge will consider bail at a later date. Investigators had initially charged Strachan with obstruction of justice. She aroused suspicion after investigators sought to interview her a second time, believing her statements misleading, only to find she had left for Florida without telling them. Deputies charged her with obstruction in part because she took Griffin’s phone with her.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

WVa man accused of taking copper wire from interstate lights

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the theft of copper wire from interstate lights and selling it. Clarence Wayne Giles, 31, of the Charleston area, was charged with grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods and other charges and was being held on $5,000 bond, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday. Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, New Mexico, about 123 miles (197 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque. Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, according to sheriff’s officials. The ages of the four men weren’t immediately available.
LAS VEGAS, NM
The Associated Press

6 of 9 miners rescued 20 years ago gather for reunion

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Six of the nine men trapped in a flooded mine in southwestern Pennsylvania two decades ago gathered at a raceway over the weekend to kick off 20th anniversary celebrations of the dramatic rescue that ended their 77-hour ordeal. The six took in the races Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset County, only miles from the Quecreek Mine, sitting with former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker, news outlets reported. Blaine Mayhugh, John Phillippi, John Unger, Robert Pugh, Ronald Hileman, and Thomas “Tucker” Foy came to the track at intermission to applause from the crowd. Miners broke through stone into the uncharted mine shaft on the night of July 24, 2002, releasing millions of gallons of water and trapping them more than 200 feet below the surface. Crews drilled a small shaft and lowered a small metal capsule, bringing them up one by one until the last was lifted to safety early on the morning of July 28. “I can’t believe it’s been that long,” Hileman said. “A lot of memories still there.”
JENNERSTOWN, PA
The Associated Press

Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials have ended their search for a woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car that stuck in mud on a rural Alaska road, authorities said. No clues to the whereabouts of Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, have emerged since her Ford Focus was found last Thursday with the child and personal items believed to belong to Wilson, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Saturday. Authorities believe the child was alone in the car for two days. The search was changed from “active” to “reactive,” meaning that a search could be launched again if officials receive new information or evidence, the statement said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Police ask for help naming bulldog mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are asking the public to vote on what to name their bulldog mascot. The agency received name submissions earlier this month and narrowed the list down to 10 possibilities. People can vote for one of those names through July 21, the agency said Monday on social media.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Small plane crashes near NJ airport, killing pilot, 22

GREEN CREEK, N.J. (AP) — A a small plane crashed into a field near an airport in southern New Jersey on Saturday, killing the pilot, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 went down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Green Creek near Paramount Air Airport. Middle Township police said the pilot, 22-year-old Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The FAA said he was the only person on the aircraft. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

Washington teen’s body recovered from Spokane River in Idaho

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 14-year-old Washington boy who went missing in the Spokane River in northern Idaho. Kootenai County sheriff’s officials say the Spokane boy was with his family at Corbin Park near Post Falls on Saturday and was last seen alive playing near the shore. When first responders arrived at the park, the boy had not been seen for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
The Associated Press

Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some scientists say water seeping deep into the ground may be causing a swarm of earthquakes in the midlands region of South Carolina. More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December in an area near the towns of Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles (33 kilometers) northeast of Columbia. Now, some geologists suggest that an initial December quake may have allowed water from the Wateree River to seep into new cracks opened by the quake, setting off additional temblors.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday. A wedding Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests. Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, filmed the waves as they barreled ashore.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy