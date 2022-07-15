ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Dress-A-Child seeks donations for new school clothing

DOVER — Dress- A-Child is gearing up for another year of making new school clothing available to children in Tuscarawas County who meet the program’s guidelines.

Since COVID-19 made its appearance in 2020, Dress-A-Child has partnered with Tuff Bags and Blessings in a Backpack for distribution to those children. For everyone’s safety, the program will operate the same way this year.

Last year, Dress-A-Child distributed 1,471 gift cards worth $45 each. Those numbers are comparable to 2018 when Dress-A-Child provided 1,348 children with vouchers worth $50 each. Dress-A-Child volunteers know the need for the assistance it provides remains the same or possibly has even increased with the current economic situation.

According to Dress-A-Child officials, donations have not kept pace with the demand.

Dress-A-Child is the beneficiary of a $25,000 grant from the trust of a local couple. During the past two years, this grant has provided almost a third of the program’s funds used for vouchers/gift cards while donations from individuals, churches and companies has dwindled.

Dress-A-Child is operated strictly by volunteers who provide their own postage, printing and mailing supplies, as well as any other miscellaneous supplies that may be needed throughout the year.

Donations to the program may be made payable to Dress-A-Child and mailed to 1210 Winkler Drive, Dover, OH 44622.

