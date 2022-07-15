Before one dollar is spent on brick-and-mortar police substations, the city should consider raising the starting pay of Shreveport police officers to a minimum of $50,000 dollars a year, with yearly raises that give officers the opportunity to make up to $100,000 dollars a year, including benefits. This would attract a different group of potential officers that will be better educated and more qualified.

They would likely be a more mature and dynamic group of individuals, who could incorporate more innovative and relevant processes into crime fighting in Shreveport. This could prove to be a more effective way of engaging the citizenry in a positive and more organic way. Bond money could be better used than building police substations.

Make no mistake about it, being a police officer is a thankless job that many of us would not even consider. Many of the men and women who wear the uniform know that they sign up for a dangerous job that puts their lives on the line. They obviously know that they are signing up for the long hours and dangerous situations that come with being an officer. Dealing with the public at large always has its particular challenges.

No officer should have to work another job moonlighting just to make ends meet. This is counterproductive in so many ways because working two, and sometimes three jobs wear on the physical, psychological, and overall well-being and health of these individuals. The high incidences of suicide, drug addiction, depression, and alcoholism are well documented.

Recently, the citizens of Shreveport voted to pass the public safety part of the bond proposals, which was the only part of those proposals that passed. In that package was a component to build neighborhood police substations and to fund the so-called real-time crime center.

From the beginning, there have been many citizens, including this writer, who believe that building substations is a waste of time, money and human resources that could be better utilized to hire new officers in the fight against crime in the city. Brick and mortar substations that are not going to stop one murder, one assault, one robbery, or one rape are just another way to throw good money at bad policy.

It is a policy that may have been more relevant several years ago, but not today. The need to act, and to act quickly, is paramount and critical to stopping the criminal activity happening in Shreveport right now in real time. Building substations is an idea whose time has come and gone. Building meaningful relationships with the citizens of these neighborhoods by getting out of their cruisers is more effective than a substation. Those cruisers can be considered mobile substations.

Citizens are likely not going to enter or feel comfortable entering a substation for fear of reprisals from the criminal element that resides in these communities. People are already reluctant to engage with law-enforcement, and that will continue to be a problem.

Understandably, Shreveport citizens are alarmed by the seemingly non ending criminal activity in neighborhoods across the city, specifically the neighborhoods Queensboro, Motown, Cooper Road, and Cedar Grove. To be clear, criminal activity takes place all over the city, but not to the extent of the previously named communities.

Citizens want something done in these communities, but they want it done now, and not a few months or a year later, which would likely be the time period to build substations. The building of substations takes time, and there is an urgent need to act sooner, rather than later. It is time for the policy makers at city hall and in the police department to look at other ways to impact crime in at risk neighborhoods, instead of building substations.

The best substation is a police cruiser parked on a street in the neighborhood. That cruiser is a mobile substation that can be dispatched to high crime areas, and be visible in multiple locations. The officers in those cruisers can do the exact same thing that they would be doing in a brick-and-mortar substation, but without all of the resources needed to pay for operation of these substations.

Fighting crime in Shreveport is job one, and the most effective way to do that is by using a holistic approach that brings all resources and stakeholders to the table. The introduction of cameras, more police cruisers parked on the streets in the neighborhoods, more officers walking the beat, and being more visible are some of the things that can be done to interdict crime activity.

As was said earlier, building substations is not going to stop one murder, one rape, one assault, or one robbery. Boots on the ground and more engagement with citizenry could be a more effective way to make a difference in these neighborhoods. Bond money could be better used than building police substations. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com