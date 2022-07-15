ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

THE PLAYERS Championship grants $25k to local Head Start program

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new playground was unveiled Friday morning at Northside Early Head Start, located at 18th Street and Moncrief Road.

This was made possible by a $25,000 grant from THE PLAYERS Championship.

Leaders at the event expressed how critical outdoor play is for our youngest neighbors.

Tyler Oldenburg is the vice chairman of THE PLAYERS Championship.

“There’s a reason why we’re here today,” Oldenburg said. “This is our most vulnerable area of the city that’s truly underserved.”

Northside Early Head Start is just one of many centers under Episcopal Children’s Services.

CEO Connie Stophel said she’s grateful for the generous grant by THE PLAYERS Championship.

“It’s all about the children and families,” Stophel said. “It’s not just the child. You have to serve the whole family.”

Stophel said to attend the center you have to be graded on a scale — either you’re a foster child, homeless or at risk in some other way.

Leaders with THE PLAYERS Championship said it’s moments like Friday’s grand opening that remind them why they volunteer.

“There are tremendous volunteers that are dedicated to the tournament to make sure it’s one of the best sporting events in the world,” Oldenburg said. “But the impact it has on our community is just tremendous.”

There are several different pillars that the PGA Tour supports. Oldenburg said that youth is one of the primary ones.

“Being able to be here and deploy resources where our children really need it — it’s tremendous,” Oldenburg said. “That’s our mission. That’s our focus. That’s why we volunteer.”

As leaders put it, all children deserve to thrive.

“Every center that we serve is in the most high-risk area, because that’s where you serve,” Stophel said. “We’ve always done that. That’s who we are.”

