VIDEO: Woman accused of stealing ambulance

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance was arrested on Friday.

According to a Pharr press release, Pharr EMS was transporting a patient from Alton to a hospital in Mission when they arrived at the medical center at 11:59 a.m.

As medics took the patient inside the hospital, a female who had been recently discharged from the hospital jumped inside the ambulance on the driver’s side.

The woman was able to push a hospital security guard out of the way as he attempted to stop her, the release stated.

She then closed the door and drove off in the ambulance.

Pharr EMS Chief Danny Ramirez said that medics immediately contacted the Mission Police Department, and provided a live feedback to officers via the ambulance’s internal camera system.

Mission police issued a look out alert, which was heard by Palmview police who located the stolen ambulance.

After a brief pursuit, police were able to take the woman into custody near the 492 BBQ located at 4126 FM 492 in Mission.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, and is expected to be arraigned on Saturday at the Mission PD Municipal Court, the release stated.

