ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

VIDEO: Woman accused of stealing ambulance

By Gaby Moreno, Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzIXO_0ghHKWUV00

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance was arrested on Friday.

According to a Pharr press release, Pharr EMS was transporting a patient from Alton to a hospital in Mission when they arrived at the medical center at 11:59 a.m.

Man charged with arson after fire that severely damaged home

As medics took the patient inside the hospital, a female who had been recently discharged from the hospital jumped inside the ambulance on the driver’s side.

The woman was able to push a hospital security guard out of the way as he attempted to stop her, the release stated.

She then closed the door and drove off in the ambulance.

Pharr EMS Chief Danny Ramirez said that medics immediately contacted the Mission Police Department, and provided a live feedback to officers via the ambulance’s internal camera system.

Mission police issued a look out alert, which was heard by Palmview police who located the stolen ambulance.

PD: Two arrested after 539 fentanyl pills, guns found during traffic stop

After a brief pursuit, police were able to take the woman into custody near the 492 BBQ located at 4126 FM 492 in Mission.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, and is expected to be arraigned on Saturday at the Mission PD Municipal Court, the release stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Woman Charged After Stealing Ambulance In Mission

A woman is facing charges after assaulting a security guard and stealing an ambulance in Mission. Police say 31-year-old Isela Escobar jumped into a Pharr EMS ambulance at the Mission Regional Medical Center and drove away with it on Friday. Video released by investigators shows the suspect pushing an elderly...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Brownsville girl found

Update: Paula has been reunited with her family and is home safe, according to the Brownsville Police Department. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing minor. Police say Paula Moreno was last seen on July 16 from her residence on West Madison Avenue. She […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Woman charged in theft of Pharr EMS ambulance

A 31-year-old woman was charged Saturday with robbery after Mission police say she assaulted a security guard and stole an ambulance. Mission police identified Isela Escobar as the woman who stole the ambulance at Mission Regional Medical Center. A Friday news release from the city of Pharr said that a...
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Harlingen Woman Charged In Weekend Drunk Driving Death

A Harlingen woman has been charged in a man’s death in an apparent drunk driving wreck over the weekend. 36-year-old Erica Lynn Johnson is charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, and failing to stop and render aid. According to the DPS, Johnson was heading south on I-69E in Combes...
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Pharr, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Alton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Mission, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mission, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death In McAllen

McAllen police are still searching for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue by someone who saw a man bleeding on the ground behind a home. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Los Fresnos man arrested for 180 pounds of meth

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCrentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Los Fresnos man for attempting to transport over $3,000,000 of meth at once. On Sunday, officers seized $3,614,662 in methamphetamine in one enforcement action from a 61-year-old Los Fresnos man. The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when the man attempted to […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ramirez
ValleyCentral

Rio Grande City police looking for graffiti vandals

RIO GRANDE CITY (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City police are looking for the people that vandalized city property. Police posted photos online showing the restroom stalls at the Basilio Villareal Park spray painted. If you have any information, contact the RGC Crime Stoppers at (956) 488-8477. If the information...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Ambulance#Security Guards#Nexstar Media Inc
ValleyCentral

Fire officials give update on Don-Wes Flea Market fire

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Don-Wes Flea Market was consumed by a fire on July 16, and fire officials learned new details about the blaze that left the longstanding market destroyed. “This was an old building; it was over a hundred years old. It’s heartbreaking to see a lot of them lose their livelihood,” said […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing shrimper identified as La Feria resident

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing shrimper last seen on South Padre Island has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Vargas from La Feria.  According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, Vargas fell from a shrimp trawler 35 miles off the coast of South Padre Island early Saturday morning. Vargas was last seen wearing […]
LA FERIA, TX
kurv.com

San Benito Soldier Killed In Head-On Crash At Fort Hood

A 2-car crash at Fort Hood has killed an Army soldier from San Benito and two other people. The Texas DPS says Sergeant Matthew Fernandez was driving the wrong way on I-14 early Saturday morning when his Toyota Corolla collided with an oncoming Kia Optima near the Highway 190 interchange.
SAN BENITO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

DPS: Drunk driver charged in fatal car crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead. The crash occurred at about 12:42 a.m. today on IH 69 E in Combes. A preliminary investigation revealed Erica Lynn Johnson, 36, a resident of Harlingen, was driving southbound on...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Agents rescue migrant with snake bite

FALFURRIAS (ValleyCentral) — A migrant was flown to the hospital after being bit by a snake, according to Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents apprehended five migrants on Sunday, amongst the group was a Guatemala citizen. The man told agents that a snake had bitten him. An emergency medical technician agent assessed requested emergency […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Man charged with arson after fire that severely damaged home

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A San Juan man was arrested on charges of arson and assault. Ruben Antonio Rios was charged with assault (family) and arson, according to a release from the City of Pharr. Rios was charged with arson in connection to a fire that occurred on June 17 at the 100 block of […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Customs and Border Patrol seize over 45 pounds of alleged cocaine

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted over $300,000 worth of alleged cocaine.  The Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge used all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt, according to Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. On Friday Customs and Border Patrol officers encountered a vehicle making entry […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy