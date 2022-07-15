ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Road work occurring in Henderson starting Monday

By Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

***UPDATE*** Road work will occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Road work is scheduled to begin on 2nd Street and Kentucky Highway 351 on July 18. The road will be resurfaced.

The section of 2nd Street/Ky 351 to receive improvements is between US Highway 41 Alternate and Carlisle Street. The total distance is half a mile.

Road work will take two to three weeks. In addition to paving, the contractor will remove pavement markers, cut traffic loops and place road markings.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and lane restrictions. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2 . You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

