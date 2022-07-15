ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

Driver, girl critically injured in car v. semi crash in Allegan Township

By Sarah Leach, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274moN_0ghHJy2w00

ALLEGAN TWP. — Three people were seriously injured Friday afternoon, including a 10-year-old girl, when a semi-truck crashed into a car.

At about 1:20 p.m. July 15, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash on Babylon Road and 34th Street in Allegan Township.

Police said preliminary findings show that the car, driven by 24-year-old Plainwell man, failed to yield at a two-way stop sign at the intersection. When the car went through the intersection, the semi-truck, driven by a 54-year-old Martin man, crashed into the car.

Both drivers and a 10-year-old girl in the car were all taken to hospitals where both people from the car were in critical condition.

The semi driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the occupants are not being released pending further investigation.

Babylon Road between 34th Street and M-40 Highway was been shut down for investigation and cleanup.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Allegan Fire Department, Hopkins Township Fire Department and Life EMS.

