Juan Soto is reportedly available in trade discussions. This recent news set not only the MLB world on fire, but the entire sports world. Everyone is wondering where the 23-year old superstar might end up. The Washington Nationals have already been linked to a number of teams in reference to a Soto-led trade. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Yankees and Mets are interested in acquiring the outfielder. The Dodgers also make sense as a potential suitor. But the San Diego Padres could be a dark horse in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO