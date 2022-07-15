Medina Alert canceled: scooter rider injured in collision with car

Denver police search for suspect in hit-and-run, issue Medina Alert 00:21

Update: The vehicle described in this story has been located.

Denver police are looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Thursday evening at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The car involved was a green 2011 Subaru Outback that hit a scooter rider and caused serious inures. That Subaru is now believed to have front end damage.

DPD



The driver was only described as a white man in his 40s who was bald and was wearing glasses.

The crime happened at 8:23 p.m.

A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.