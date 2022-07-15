ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Medina Alert canceled: scooter rider injured in collision with car

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Denver police search for suspect in hit-and-run, issue Medina Alert 00:21

Update: The vehicle described in this story has been located.

Denver police are looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Thursday evening at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The car involved was a green 2011 Subaru Outback that hit a scooter rider and caused serious inures. That Subaru is now believed to have front end damage.

DPD


The driver was only described as a white man in his 40s who was bald and was wearing glasses.

The crime happened at 8:23 p.m.

A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.

Investigation ongoing as Denver police shoot, wound suspect; 5 others hurt

The man shot by Denver police officers late Saturday night early Sunday morning was no stranger to law enforcement. In 2017, Jordan Waddy was sentenced to five years behind bars after a person was killed in a marijuana deal. Waddy did not have a gun then and cooperated with authorities, but at 20th and Larimer Streets, as the bars let out early Sunday morning, police say he did have a firearm. "A gun was recovered, we stated that in the statement and a person was charged with felony menacing," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.During a fight, police say they saw...
DENVER, CO
