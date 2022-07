Why did they name it Horseneck Beach and whose idea was it anyway? I don't know for sure, but I found a theory. Since moving to Dartmouth in 2020, my wife and I have become quite fond of exploring the many backroads of our adopted town and next-door Westport. Having traveled our country extensively in recent years, I can say with certainty that the beauty of this region measures up nicely with what's out there.

WESTPORT, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO