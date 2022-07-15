Intersection in city to close through weekend

UTICA — Eight people have been displaced from their home on Mandeville Street following a fire early Monday morning, according to the Utica Fire Department. No residents were injured, officials said. The alarm was raised at 6:50 a.m. for the fire at 416 Mandeville St., authorities said. Residents at...
UTICA, N.Y. – Two families were displaced Monday morning after a fire broke out at a home on Mandeville Street. Fire crews arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming out of the back corner of the home. It took about 45 minutes to...
UTICA — A 22-year-old woman was ticketed after her motor vehicle crashed through a porch on James Street very early Friday morning, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Namir Davis, of Utica, was driving at a high speed in the 700 block of James St. at about 2 a.m. Friday when her vehicle went off the roadway. Police said Davis's vehicle crashed through a front porch, destroying the porch.
7/17 P.M. Update: After resolving an "incident" of unknown nature, New York State Police reopened State Route 7 in the town of Oneonta surrounding a residence at the bottom of Emmons Hill Road. According to a release, police say no injuries were sustained during the 23-hour situation and that more details regarding this will be released later today as the investigation continues.
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A vehicle landed in a ditch off of Route 5S near Dyke Road in the town of Frankfort Monday morning after the fire chief says the driver hydroplaned and rolled off of the road. The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. The vehicle was significantly damaged...
UTICA — A 48-year-old homeless man has been charged after threatening people and causing a scene outside the Oneida County Office Building in Utica Friday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Fernando P. Guantero, of Utica, was first spotted walking shirtless through the employee parking...
LENOX — A Rome man is accused of mugging a jogger with a pair of angry pit bulls in Madison County Friday evening, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the 62-year-old male jogger was running along a trail in the Town of Lenox at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when he encountered two aggressive pit bull dogs, who were not leashed. Troopers said the jogger ran behind a tree to avoid being bitten, at which point he was confronted by the dogs' owner, Shalako Simon II, 22, of Rome.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five people were transported to Upstate University Hospital after being involved in an accident in Lysander. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cold Springs Road also known as Route 370, and Hicks/Hayes Road in the town of Lysander on July 17. An investigation revealed that 25-year-old John J. Schairer from Baldwinsville was traveling east on Cold Springs Road when he approached the intersection with Hayes Road/Hicks Road prior to the crash.
ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 49-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after being involved in a two-car accident in the city of Rome. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Deputy Villarreal responded to the accident around 6:30 p.m. on July 15. An investigation into the incident revealed that 58-year-old Joseph Vanarsdale Jr. from Rome was operating a 2012 GMC SUV heading east on Rome New London Road and reduced his speed for a disabled vehicle on the southern shoulder of the road.
HERKIMER — Following a violent fight between several young people at the ARC Park on German Street in Herkimer County, the Herkimer Police Department is asking for the public's help. Police said they were dispatched to the park around 6 p.m. Saturday for reports that a group of juveniles...
Syracuse, N.Y. – A report came out last week that criticizes gunshot detection technology used by cities across the country - including Syracuse - as ineffective, wasting officers’ time and targeting overpoliced communities. The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) released the report questioning the usefulness and cost of...
TOWN OF WEBB, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Boonville man has been arrested and charged with Grand Larceny after a month-long investigation by the Town of Webb Police. It is alleged that David N. Allen, 46 years old, had been hired by a homeowner to finish several projects at a residence over a year ago.
ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police have released details of an almost day long standoff that took place over the weekend in Oneonta. Troopers went to a home on Emmons Hill Road Saturday evening, about 8:00PM, to talk with Tyler W. Burr, 28, about a theft from Price Chopper in late June. When Troopers went to talk to Burr they were confronted with a bow and arrow. Burr shot an arrow at the police.
ONEIDA COUNTY- No injuries were reported last Thursday after local agencies responded to calls of a truck fire in Oneida County, authorities say. Calls were dispatched to Western Fire Department shortly before 5:00 p.m. for a truck and camper fire on Buck Hill Road. When firefighters arrived on scene, they...
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Highway Department is notifying residents of a road closure that may affect some residents’ routes. According to the department, Greig road over Tannery Creek will be closed starting Wednesday, July 20. The closure is due to the department changing the box culvert over Tannery Creek.
Check out this photo gallery from the 8th annual Pirates Weekend parade hosted on Saturday, July 16 in Sylvan Beach. Pirates Weekend kicked off on Thursday, July 14 and continued with various pirate-themed entertainment all throughout the weekend.
