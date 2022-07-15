ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$25K reward offered after attempted armed robbery of USPS letter carrier

By Andy Koval
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A $25,000 reward has been offered following the attempted armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier last month on...

