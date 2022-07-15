ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

Introducing newsletter by Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson

By Mary Dolan, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
Many readers have told me that David McKay Wilson is the reason they support our journalism.

I am thrilled to report that subscribers will soon get more of our Tax Watch columnist’s watchdog reporting, as Wilson will launch his own newsletter. His reports will provide additional insight and behind-the-scenes background about his work for The Journal News/lohud.com and the USA Today Network.

We all know the property-tax burden in the Hudson Valley is among the nation’s highest, as is our cost of living. Wilson’s role as a watchdog over public spending is vital.

Wilson has spent the past decade writing his Tax Watch column, which keeps those who control public money accountable. How taxpayer money gets spent in your community, who pays what and whether the burden is equitable are recurring themes. He tackles issues that may affect only one community to those that impact everyone.

As Wilson notes in his column to introduce his newsletter, he’s reported since 1986 on the affordable housing crisis in the region. He’s held officials accountable to the 2009 consent decree that settled a federal civil rights case over exclusionary zoning and housing segregation in Westchester.

Other well-read Tax Watch columns have looked at how local governments divvied up bonuses for workers who showed up to serve the public during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the IRS answered fewer than 20% of calls for taxpayer assistance.

His columns spark action. One Tax Watch investigation of the state’s STAR property tax rebate system discovered ill-gotten rebates given to homeowners who didn’t qualify for the assistance. A subsequent state law allowed the state to clawback $5 million in rebates.

Despite repeated stonewalling, he uncovered the issues that led to the ultimate resignation of Scarsdale Superintendent of Schools Tom Hagerman, who kept his own school board in the dark for nearly a year about a hefty IRS fine.

After Wilson wrote about a sweetheart deal for former Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi, town residents erupted in outrage on social media, and the deal was off before a contract was signed.

Shedding light in Rockland, Wilson reported on former Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel, who received a whopping $639,000 in pay during his final year on the job, plus a slew of retirement perks. And on Ed Day’s ill-conceived plan to fund his recent honeymoon, which Day quickly walked back after it was featured in Tax Watch.

As we brace for July air-conditioning bills (for those of us fortunate to have chilled indoor air) I recall hearing from many of you who implored us to investigate the causes of our skyrocketing electric rates, which Wilson has explained and analyzed and will continue to do so.

Click your way over here, right now, to subscribe to his newsletter. I promise you the time you give this dedicated journalist, who provides essential, local reporting on critical issues that affect your wallet --- and who always puts his readers first --- will be well spent.

Thank you for your time today and for your ongoing support of our journalism.

Mary Dolan

#David Mckay#Affordable Housing#Exclusionary Zoning#Rebates#Tax Watch#The Journal News#The Usa Today Network
