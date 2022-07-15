ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Highlights: England 5-0 N. Ireland - Watch All The Goals After More Women's Euros History Is Made

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cc0x_0ghHIhK200

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 hosts England completed a record-breaking group stage campaign by thrashing Northern Ireland 5-0 in Southampton on Friday night.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 hosts England completed a record-breaking group stage campaign by thrashing Northern Ireland 5-0 in Southampton on Friday night.

The Lionesses went into the game having already sealed top spot in Group A following a 1-0 win over Austria and an 8-0 victory over Norway.

But they were in no mood to take their foot off the gas.

Fran Kirby and Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead fired England into a 2-0 lead before half-time.

Alessia Russo came off the bench to strike twice after the interval and Kelsie Burrows then completed the scoring with an own goal.

England's players pictured celebrating during their 5-0 win over Northern Ireland

IMAGO/Sports Press Photo/Karl W Newton

Another Euros Record Broken

England ended the group phase having won their three games by an aggregate score of 14-0.

Prior to this year, the record for the most goals scored in a Women's Euros group stage was 11 - set by Germany in 2001.

England's 8-0 win earlier in the week had smashed the record for the biggest margin of victory ever witnessed in a game at a men's or women's European Championship.

Next up for England is a quarter-final against the runners-up from Group B - likely to be Spain or Denmark - at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday.

England will be hoping to have head coach Sarina Wiegman back in the dugout for that match after she could not attend Friday's game due to a positive COVID test.

Highlights: England 5-0 Northern Ireland

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Sarina Wiegman
ESPN

Roma coach Jose Mourinho gets tattoo celebrating historic trophy haul

Jose Mourinho has never needed much encouragement to boast about his coaching accomplishments, but he has found a new way to brag about his trophy haul: by getting a tattoo. With the sleeve of his white T-shirt rolled back, Mourino showed off the artwork that now adorns his right upper arm -- the Champions League cup sandwiched between the Europa League and Europa Conference League trophies.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Uefa Women S Euro 2022#Group#Women S Euros
Daily Mail

England manager Sarina Wiegman is expected to be back on the touchline for the Three Lions' Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after missing Northern Ireland win with Covid

England hope to have manager Sarina Wiegman back on the touchline for Wednesday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Wiegman’s condition was said to be much improved on Saturday and she was able to watch training at a distance, with a mask on.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
The Independent

Sweden show off Euro 2022 credentials by thrashing Portugal to reach last eight

There are reasons why Sweden are ranked second in the world, and first among European teams. If some had not been apparent during their underwhelming start to Euro 2022, they dispatched Portugal clinically, five goals securing top spot in Group C and what looks an easier route deep into the tournament. They took the pragmatic route to progress. Set-pieces are a traditional strength of theirs and an area where Portugal have been found horribly lacking. The Swedes had not struck from dead-ball situations in their first two games. They had four within an hour, two from corners, to decide...
SOCCER
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman: England manager tests positive for Covid to rock Euro 2022 bid

England Women’s coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid just hours before her side’s Euro 2022 game against Northern Ireland.Having led the Lionesses to a 1-0 win against Austria and an 8-0 demolition of Norway over the past 10 days, the Dutchwoman is now set to miss the tournament hosts’ final group-stage match. A statement released by the FA on Friday morning read: “England Head Coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp. “Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy