Son screams for joy after his big win in South Carolina lottery. ‘I want to help mom’

By Alison Cutler
The State
The State
 3 days ago

A South Carolina man has no doubt what his lottery winnings will go to — or rather, who.

“I want to help mom,” he told lottery officials after winning $100,000 . “She’s making a list.”

The Lowcountry man, who was not identified by lottery officials, said his intuition told him to buy a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket at the Lowes Foods in Hanahan in Berkeley County, just outside Charleston.

He bought a ticket for the June 26 drawing and once he scanned it, told lottery officials his heart started to race.

The message told him to claim his prize at a lottery office, which he knew meant it was over $500, lottery officials said.

Once he got back in his car and looked up the winning numbers, he realized all five matched his ticket.

“I screamed for joy,” he told lottery officials.

The odds of winning $100,000 in the Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lowes Foods that sold the ticket got a commission of $1,000, according to lottery officials.

Hanahan is about 15 miles north of Charleston.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

