Burlington, VT

Greenride Bikeshare system shuts down suddenly in BTV, S. Burlington and Winooski

By Dan D'Ambrosio, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
Greenride Bikeshare is out of juice.

Bolt Mobility, the Florida-based company behind the electric-assist bikeshare system in Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski, sent an email to the executive director of the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association on July 7, saying the company is closing down.

Sandy Thibault, executive director of CATMA, has been trying ever since to contact Bolt Mobility via emails and phone calls, to no avail. On Thursday, CATMA issued a news release saying Greenride Bikeshare is out of service indefinitely. Bolt Mobility did not respond to an email for comment from the Burlington Free Press. A call to the company's phone number resulted in perpetual hold music without an option to leave a message.

CATMA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1992 by the University of Vermont, Champlain College and the University of Vermont Medical Center to jointly plan for transportation and parking in the Burlington metro area. The organization was opened up in 2015 to local businesses and developers for membership.

Thibault said Friday she spoke to a colleague in Virginia also using the Bolt Mobility system who had the same experience as her.

"The only information I have is what they communicated with me on July 7 last week," Thibault said. "They had ceased operations and employees were being let go. Their board of directors was discussing next steps and the impacts on the Burlington system and that we would be contacted by the CEO."

Several emails to the CEO, Ignacio Tzoumas, bounced back, Thibault said. The same thing happened when the Burlington Free Press tried to email Tzoumas on Friday.

Out of service, out of a charge

Which begs the question: What is going to happen to the roughly 130 electric bikes that were part of the bikeshare system in the Burlington area, as well as the "hubs" where they were parked? Thibault she asked Bolt Mobility what steps should be taken to remove the bikes, and received no response. CATMA put "Out of Service" notifications on all the bike hubs late on Thursday.

"The city of Burlington this morning began removing bikes and signs on public rights of way," Thibault said. "We're reaching out to private property owners such as Cambrian Rise and others (who had bikeshare hubs) on removing the bikes and the signs and figuring out where to impound them, so to speak."

Thibault said CATMA was in the process of expanding the bikeshare system up to 200 bikes and had met with Bolt Mobility in May to discuss the timeline. The expansion would have placed hubs in area neighborhoods to make the system more accessible.

"Those conversations had begun in May, but seemed to slow down in June," Thibault said.

CATMA has access to data for the system, and checking last week, noticed it was down to 84 bikes in operation with an average charge of only 25%. The system is managed by Bolt Mobility, which has a warehouse on Pine Street where they would charge batteries to replace depleted batteries on the bikes.

"They were hiring a new operations manager for our system, but were having a hard time getting applicants in the job market today," Thibault said.

The job is still posted on the Bolt Mobility website.

A critical piece of the system

The last report CATMA received from Bolt Mobility showed about 670 rides taken on the system in April, with 247 new riders. Most of those rides were pay-as-you-go, but Bolt Mobility was selling annual memberships for $99.99. Thibault said she didn't know how many people had memberships, or how they will receive refunds if they still have time left in their memberships.

"We await to hear what Bolt will do and how they'll communicate to members," she said.

Right now, Thibault said, she's trying to work through this sudden, bad news, letting the community know the status of the system.

"We will be meeting soon to assess the situation and determine next steps," Thibault said. "We do want to replace the system. Bikeshare is a critical piece of the (transportation) network."

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 660-1841 or ddambrosio@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

WCAX

Burlington beaches close after cyanobacteria sighting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders ended a sunny day on the water for beachgoers early on Sunday, after staff spotted cyanobacteria blooms in the water. The first closure came around 2:15 p.m. at Texaco and North beaches. Shortly after, Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront posted to Facebook that all city swimming beaches were closed.
BURLINGTON, NJ
compassvermont.com

Vermont Route 12 in Braintree Closed For 28 Days

A 28-day closure of VT Route 12 in Braintree began on July 19, 2022, to replace the deck and beams of Bridge No. 47 over Ayers Brook. The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) reports that the bridge has extensive saturation throughout with varying-sized areas of rust staining. "This structure should...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont man killed in Benson crash

BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson. Vermont State Police say Robert Greeno, 54, of Sudbury, was driving on Hulett Hill Road shortly after 4 p.m. when his pickup went off the road and struck the tree.
BENSON, VT
VTDigger

South Burlington testing lab fined for hazardous waste violation

The state has fined Eurofins TestAmerica Laboratories, a worldwide lab testing company based in Luxembourg, $12,368 for hazardous material, air and waste violations at its South Burlington location. A routine Department of Energy Conservation inspection discovered that “paper filters generated in the extraction/wet chemistry laboratory, which contained contaminated solvents and...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont to receive $57.9M to help startups, entrepreneurs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont will get nearly $58 million in federal funding to help entrepreneurs and small business startups gain access to loans and seed funding. “This program will support our innovative employers, helping them to grow and become national leaders while strengthening our communities here at home,” Scott said.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont State Police looking for stolen dirt bike

MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers with the Vermont State Police were told about a stolen dirt bike, which had been taken from a home in Mendon, on Sunday. The dirt bike is an orange 2016 KTM 350 XCF, valued at $9,000. The dirt bike, police said, was chained to...
MENDON, VT
mynbc5.com

The Welcome Center welcomes its first resident

BERLIN, Vt. — The Welcome Center in Berlin opened its doors for its first resident Monday morning. The $5.5 million project was made possible by funding from Good Samaritan Haven in Barre and a $5 million grant from Vermont Housing and Conservation. Good Sam bought the Twin City Motel,...
BERLIN, VT
